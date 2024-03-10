WATCH: Richa Ghosh in pain as RCB lose by one run chasing 17 in the final over

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has churned out thrillers one after another, and the latest game didn’t disappoint, either.

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has churned out thrillers one after another, and the latest game didn’t disappoint, either. The 17th game between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women went right down to the wire, with DC snatching defeat from the jaws of defeat.

With 17 required off the final over, Richa Ghosh brought down the equation to 2 runs off the last ball. Jess Jonassen bowled a full-length delivery, and Richa made room, driving it towards the backward point straight to the fielder, Shafali Verma.

Another Classic in #TATAWPL @DelhiCapitals win the match by 1 RUN! They jump to the top of points table 🔝



Scoreboard 💻 📱 https://t.co/b7pHKEKqiN#DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/znJ27EhXS6 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 10, 2024

Shafali picked up the ball immediately and threw it towards the bowler, who collected it cleanly and broke stumps in a flash. Richa, who was tired and out of energy, was a split second late to react and run and couldn’t make it in time.

She attempted a full-stretch dive, but it couldn’t save her, and Richa eventually failed to make it by a few inches. Jonassen showed immense composure in the crunch situation to cut Richa’s innings short and seal DC’s spot in the knockout stage by the barest of margins.

Richa Ghosh in pain as RCB lose a nail-biter by one run

Richa Ghosh gave her all to make it to the crease and tie the game, but she ran a second later. Further, she was thoroughly drained after batting immensely well in arduous conditions to keep RCB alive till the end.

She couldn’t believe it and was down in agony following the final delivery. Richa might also have sustained a few blows on her body while attempting a full-fledged dive on the final delivery.

In Ian Smith's words... Ecsatcy for DC Agony for RCB #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/dm1QOhywsJ — Prithvi (@Puneite_) March 10, 2024

Meg Lanning went to Richa to console her, and Jemimah Rodrigues and other DC players also reached out to comfort her. Shreyanka Patil was also down in disappointment at the other end, and she couldn’t believe it, either.

Richa Ghosh, who amassed 51 runs in 29 balls, including four boundaries and three maximums, must have shed a few tears after reaching so close yet remaining too far from a famous victory. She was later alleviated by one of the coach staff members, but it might not be enough to ease her pain tonight.

