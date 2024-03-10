The Bangladesh wicket-keeper emulated the former Indian captain last night during the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was a magician behind the stumps and from time to time, he has stunned spectators with his spectacular glovework. One memory that is undoubtedly etched in every Indian fan's mind is the back-flip no-look run out by MS Dhoni of New Zealand's Ross Taylor at Ranchi in 2016.

During Taylor's attempt for a second run, Dhoni skillfully gathered the throw on the bounce and swiftly flicked the ball back onto the stumps, dislodging the bails without even turning to dismiss the Kiwi batter.

Last night (March 9), in a reminiscent moment of the former Indian captain's iconic effort, Bangladesh's wicket-keeper Litton Das replicated it during the BAN vs SL 3rd T20I held in Sylhet.

On the final delivery of the Sri Lankan innings, Dasun Shanaka mistimed a pull shot off Mustafizur Rahman towards long-on, prompting the batters to attempt a risky second run.

WATCH: Litton Das recreates MS Dhoni's no-look runout

The throw from the outfield by Rishad Hossain, however, was erratic and strayed well wide of the off-stump. Litton demonstrated remarkable agility as he swiftly darted across to glove the ball and threw it towards the stumps. His precision was evident as the ball hit the target, resulting in Shanaka being caught short of the crease despite a diving effort.

Chasing the ball, Litton had almost reached a deepish silly point position but his quick reflexes allowed him to grab the ball and execute a flick behind to the stumps, all done without taking a look where the stumps were.

In the end, Sri Lanka cruised to a 28-run victory over Bangladesh in the decisive and final T20I to wrap up the series 2-1. The first of three ODIs is slated to start on Wednesday (March 13) in Chittagong.

