WATCH: Mumbai Indians player hits last-ball Six to defeat Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting contest

The curtain-raiser of the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) saw a thriller, with Mumbai Indians winning on the final delivery of the game.

With five required on the last ball, Sajeevan Sajana hit a boundary over long-on to hand a thrilling win to the defending champions.

Chasing 172, Mumbai Indians Women’s opener Yastika Bhatia provided a stable start, scoring 57 off 45 deliveries. However, other batters kept losing their wicket, making the chase arduous for the team.

MI-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the ship and weaved a prudent knock on a nice batting track to keep her team in the hunt. She amassed 55 runs in 34 balls, with the help of seven boundaries and a maximum in Bengaluru.

MI-W required 12 in the final over, and Alice Capsey bowled three tight balls before Harmanpreet hit a boundary on the fourth delivery to bring the equation down to five runs in two balls. But she couldn’t finish the game and lost her wicket on the penultimate delivery to make Delhi Capitals favourites in the rubber.

Sajeevan Sajana hits a magnificent maximum on the final delivery

Sajeevan Sajana was making her WPL debut and was under the pump straightaway, coming in with only one ball and five runs left. Alice Capsey bowled a slot delivery into the stumps under Sajana’s willow.

Sajana danced down the crease and connected her shot beautifully to dispatch the ball over long-on for a maximum. She showed immense composure under pressure to treat that ball rightly.

𝙐𝙉𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙀𝙑𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀!



5 off 1 needed and S Sajana seals the game with a MAXIMUM very first ball🤯💥



A final-over thriller in the very first game of #TATAWPL Season 1 🤩🔥



Scorecard 💻📱 https://t.co/GYk8lnVpA8#TATAWPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/Lb6WUzeya0 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

Alice Capsey couldn’t believe it and was down on her haunches. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians Women’s camp started jumping in jubilance, celebrating wildly after Sajana’s unexpected heroics.

MI-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also won the Player of the Match award for her terrific fifty in the chase, praised Sajana’s skillsets, revealing that she was hitting them big even in the nets. It was a perfect start to the second season of the Women’s Premier League, for it had everything required to make a game entertaining - drama, quality and a nail-biting and unexpected finish by a debutant.

