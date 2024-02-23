Why did Joe Root point his pinky finger at Ben Stokes after hitting century?

While many were wondering what this would imply, the story dates back to 2022.

The ongoing IND vs ENG Test series is shaping up for an exciting finish with the scoreline narrowly tipped in favour of India at 2-1. Visitors England will thus be keen to eke out a win in the Ranchi Test and pull the series back on level terms.

Former England skipper Joe Root roared back to form with an unbeaten century on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test. Following the stellar knock, while celebrating his ton, Root was spotted making a gesture with his pinky finger towards the England dressing room. Interestingly, skipper Ben Stokes also raised his pinky from the balcony.

While many were wondering what this would imply, the story dates back to 2022. The duo's pinkie celebration is inspired by legendary rockstar Elvis.

Joe Root revealed in 2022 that Ben Stokes had asked England to play like "rockstars" while India were touring the nation and the pair shared a celebration inspired by the Elvis Presley film. The game at Birmingham saw Root register a ton, while Stokes posted figures of 4 for 33, which was crucial for England to tie the home series 2-2 ultimately.

Notably, the pair revived the celebrations once more. Ben Stokes also wriggled his pinky when he grabbed the catch of Shreyas Iyer in the Vizag Test.

So what did the pinky signal mean? pic.twitter.com/toXhLLessf — simon hughes (@theanalyst) February 23, 2024

Joe Root saves the day for the visitors

Talking about the match, the visitors had a dismal start after losing three quick wickets. However, England recovered from the morning session collapse to post 302 for 7 at stumps after Joe Root made amends with an unbeaten century.

On a day where debutant pacer Akash Deep shined by taking the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the morning, returning with figures of 3/70, former England captain Root anchored his team's innings with an unbeaten 106 off 226 balls.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal flaunts his bowling skills during Ranchi Test

This helped to counter the home team's bowlers and halt their momentum. At the end of the day's play, Root was still at the crease, supported by Ollie Robinson (31*).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.