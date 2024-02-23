WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal flaunts his bowling skills during Ranchi Test

Jaiswal's ability to contribute a few overs in the middle will definitely add a new dynamic to the Indian attack.

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has already impressed everyone with his batting exploits. Interestingly during the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi, the youngster displayed another skillset in his repertoire.

Jaiswal got a chance to bowl when Rohit Sharma gave him the last over of Day 1 at Ranchi. Although he didn't pick up any wicket, Jaiswal's ability to contribute a few overs in the middle will definitely add a new dynamic to the Indian attack.

What many don't know is that he’s also a decent leg-break bowler. He’s shown his bowling talent by taking 7 wickets in List A matches.

Notably, Jaiswal has been in exemplary form with the bat. In just 7 appearances, he has amassed a staggering 861 runs, which includes two double tons, one century and two other fifty-plus scores.

He is also the top run-scorer in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series with 545 runs.

Following his incredible patch of form, Yashasvi Jaiswal is now ranked 15th in the ICC batting charts after scoring back-to-back double-centuries in the ongoing series against England.

Joe Root makes amends for England in Ranchi after debutant Akash Deep sizzles early

Talking about the match, England recovered from a morning session collapse to post 302 for 7 on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India, with Joe Root returning to form with an unbeaten century.

On a day where debutant pacer Akash Deep shined by taking the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the morning, returning with figures of 3/70, former England captain Root anchored his team's innings with an unbeaten 106 off 226 balls.

This helped to counter the home team's bowlers and halt their momentum. At the end of the day's play, Root was still at the crease, supported by Ollie Robinson (31*).

