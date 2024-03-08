Six wickets in 11 balls: UP Warriorz snatch stunning win from Delhi Capitals in last two overs in WPL 2024

The massive drama unfolded in the 15th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz.

UP Warriorz won their third match of the season and are still alive in the competition.

However, UP Warriorz made a massive turnaround and sealed a thriller by a solitary run by removing six wickets in the space of 11 balls in Delhi. Delhi’s captain Meg Lanning was left stunned as her team botched up a real opportunity to become the first team to qualify for the next round.

Deepti Sharma started the carnage by taking three wickets in the penultimate over to derail Delhi’s innings before more unexpected events unrolled in the final over. With ten runs required in the final over and Jess Jonassen still unbeaten, Delhi Capitals looked favourites to cross the line.

Grace Harris, bowling the last over, was hit for a six on the first ball by Radha Yadav, but the batter lost her wicket on the third delivery. Delhi Capitals Women required two runs in 3 balls, with two wickets remaining, but Jess Jonassen and Titas Sadhu lost wickets in consecutive deliveries to let the game slip.

Deepti Sharma becomes the second bowler to take a WPL hat-trick

Amidst all the mayhem in the end moments of the game, Deepti Sharma registered a match-turning hattrick to script a memorable comeback for the Warriorz. She first dismissed Meg Lanning on the last ball of the 14th over but returned for her next over in the 19th set.

She dismissed Annabel Sutherland and Arundhati Reddy on the first two deliveries of the over to complete her hat-trick. However, no one, including the bowler, realised, and the tense game situation also played a role.

Deepti dismissed Shikha Pandey two balls later and finished with a brilliant spell of 4-0-19-4. She became the first Indian and second overall, after Issy Wong, to bag a WPL hat-trick.

The WPL has churned out some terrific games, and this one is right up there.

