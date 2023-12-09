All You Need To Know About Vrinda Dinesh: Uncapped Batter bought for INR 1.3 Crore in WPL 2024 Auction

A standout performance saw Vrinda Dinesh finish as the third-highest run-scorer in the Senior Women's One-day Trophy acwith an impressive tally of 477 runs in 11 innings, boasting an average of 47.70. Notably, her impactful 81-run innings in the semi-final against Rajasthan underscored her batting prowess.

Vrinda Dinesh, a 22-year-old cricket sensation from Karnataka, has etched her name in history by securing a monumental deal worth Rs 1.3 crore with the UP Warriorz, becoming the first uncapped player to achieve such a significant bid in this auction. It was overhauled later on by Kashvee Gautam though, whom Gujarat Giants picked for INR 2 crore.

Her journey to this groundbreaking moment has been marked by consistent prowess and remarkable performances within the women's cricket circuit. Initially introduced to top-flight cricket as part of the India Under-23 squad in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup in Hong Kong, Vrinda's ascent to prominence began unexpectedly. Not initially selected for the squad, her outstanding displays in warm-up matches caught the selectors' attention, leading to her inclusion due to an injury to fast bowler S Yashasri.

Vrinda's immediate impact during the tournament's final showcased her mettle as she contributed a notable 29-ball 36 to India Emerging's total of 127 for 7. This influential innings played a pivotal role in securing victory by 31 runs against Bangladesh on a challenging pitch. Her opportunity in the game arose due to an unforeseen circumstance: Muskan Malik's kit didn't arrive on time.

Vrinda Dinesh is a big fan of Meg Lanning

Expressing admiration for Australian cricketer Meg Lanning, Vrinda actively participated in trials held by all five WPL franchises during the off-season. Earlier in the year, her crucial role in Karnataka's journey to the final of the Senior Women's one-day competition solidified her reputation. A standout performance saw her finish as the third-highest run-scorer with an impressive tally of 477 runs in 11 innings, boasting an average of 47.70. Notably, her impactful 81-run innings in the semi-final against Rajasthan underscored her batting prowess.

Vrinda's consistent contributions throughout the season highlight her growing influence and skill in women's cricket, positioning her as a key player in Karnataka's lineup. Her remarkable journey from an unexpected inclusion to becoming the first uncapped player to fetch a bid of Rs 1.3 crore signifies her meteoric rise and potential within the cricketing arena.