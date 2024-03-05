'F*ck off' - Shafali Verma gets a wild send off from South African speedster in WPL clash

The Proteas seamer let out a huge ‘f**k off’ roar after getting the wicket.

The ongoing second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) has already witnessed some mouthwatering matchups and high-octane fixtures. And today, it went a level higher after a heated sendoff during a match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians today (March 5).

Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Shabnim Ismail once again displayed her aggressive demeanor on the field, delivering a heated and confrontational send-off to young Delhi Capitals' women opener Shafali Verma.

Shafali provided her team with a blistering start, scoring 28 runs off just 12 balls, including 3 fours and 2 maximums. Notably, both of her sixes were struck against Ismail before the experienced MI and South African speedster claimed her wicket and sent her off with a dismissive remark.

Shafali successfully dispatched Ismail for two consecutive sixes down the ground, the first sailing over the bowler and the second clearing mid-off, off two full deliveries from the pace bowler.

WATCH: Shafali Verma gets a wild sendoff

Shafali Vemra goes 6⃣,6⃣



But Shabnim Ismail has the final laugh 😎



Recap the eventful over 🎥🔽



Live 💻📱https://t.co/NlmvrPpyIL#TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/EixWU1HIEJ — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2024

To make amends, Ismail drew on her wealth of experience, adjusting her length skillfully which led to immediate success. Shafali induced a faint edge while attempting a legside swipe, resulting in a catch for the wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia.

Ismail's jubilation at the wicket was palpable, heightened by the fact that she had just conceded two consecutive sixes, an unusual occurrence in her extensive career. The South African seamer released a resounding roar of frustration and expletives directed at Shafali, who continued to walk off the field without responding.

Last year's finalists, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals currently have six points each in four games each, heading into today's match and occupy the top two spots so far in WPL 2024.

