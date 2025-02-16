Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where to Watch CT 2025 Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The opening match will see the defending champions take on New Zealand on February 19 at Karachi.
The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is underway in Pakistan and the joint-hosts, the UAE. The opening match will see the defending champions take on New Zealand on February 19 at Karachi.
The tournament will feature eight nations competing in 12 league games ahead of the two semis and the Final on March 9. The first Semi-Final will take place on March 4 in Dubai while the second Semi-Final will be played on March 5 in Lahore. The venue for the Final is yet to be decided.
The eight teams participating in the CT 2025 are divided into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Group B consists of Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.
India and Australia have won the quadrennial twice each. Pakistan won their inaugural CT trophy in the last edition which was held in 2017.
Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996. They will be looking forward to defending their title.
ALSO READ:
Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the CT 2025 on the JioStar app and the live Telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.
|Region
|Platform/Channel
|India (Streaming)
|JioStar app and website
|India (Telecast)
|Sports 18 and Star Sports
|Pakistan (Streaming)
|Myco and Tamasha apps
|Pakistan (Telecast)
|PTV and Ten Sports
|United Kingdom (Streaming)
|SkyGO, NOW, and Sky Sports App
|United Kingdom (Telecast)
|Sky Sports
|United States
|WillowTV
|West Indies
|ESPN Caribbean
|Australia
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app
|Bangladesh (Streaming)
|Nagorik TV and T Sports
|Bangladesh (Telecast)
|Toffee app
|Afghanistan
|ATN
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV
The Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19.
February 19, Wednesday
February 20, Thursday
February 21, Friday
February 22, Saturday
February 23, Sunday
February 24, Monday
February 25, Tuesday
February 26, Wednesday
February 27, Thursday
February 28, Friday
March 1, Saturday
March 2, Sunday
March 4, Tuesday
March 5, Wednesday
March 9, Sunday
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.