Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where to Watch CT 2025 Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is underway in Pakistan and the joint-hosts, the UAE. The opening match will see the defending champions take on New Zealand on February 19 at Karachi.

The tournament will feature eight nations competing in 12 league games ahead of the two semis and the Final on March 9. The first Semi-Final will take place on March 4 in Dubai while the second Semi-Final will be played on March 5 in Lahore. The venue for the Final is yet to be decided.

The eight teams participating in the CT 2025 are divided into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Group B consists of Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

India and Australia have won the quadrennial twice each. Pakistan won their inaugural CT trophy in the last edition which was held in 2017.

Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996. They will be looking forward to defending their title.

Live Streaming Details in India and Other Countries

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the CT 2025 on the JioStar app and the live Telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.

Region Platform/Channel India (Streaming) JioStar app and website India (Telecast) Sports 18 and Star Sports Pakistan (Streaming) Myco and Tamasha apps Pakistan (Telecast) PTV and Ten Sports United Kingdom (Streaming) SkyGO, NOW, and Sky Sports App United Kingdom (Telecast) Sky Sports United States WillowTV West Indies ESPN Caribbean Australia Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app Bangladesh (Streaming) Nagorik TV and T Sports Bangladesh (Telecast) Toffee app Afghanistan ATN Sri Lanka Maharaja TV

When Does the Champions Trophy 2025 Begin?

The Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19.

Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule (All timings in IST)

February 19, Wednesday

2.30 PM: Match 1 – Pakistan vs New Zealand (National Stadium, Karachi)

February 20, Thursday

2.30 PM: Match 2 – Bangladesh vs India (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

February 21, Friday

2.30 PM: Match 3 – Afghanistan vs South Africa (National Stadium, Karachi)

February 22, Saturday

2.30 PM: Match 4 – Australia vs England (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

February 23, Sunday

2.30 PM: Match 5 – Pakistan vs India (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

February 24, Monday

2.30 PM: Match 6 – Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

February 25, Tuesday

2.30 PM: Match 7 – Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

February 26, Wednesday

2.30 PM: Match 8 – Afghanistan vs England (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

February 27, Thursday

2.30 PM: Match 9 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

February 28, Friday

2.30 PM: Match 10 – Afghanistan vs Australia (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

March 1, Saturday

2.30 PM: Match 11 – South Africa vs England (National Stadium, Karachi)

March 2, Sunday

2.30 PM: Match 12 – New Zealand vs India (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

March 4, Tuesday

2.30 PM: Semi-Final 1 – TBC (A1) vs TBC (B2) (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai)

March 5, Wednesday

2.30 PM: Semi-Final 2 – TBC (B1) vs TBC (A2) (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

March 9, Sunday

2.30 PM: Final – TBC vs TBC (Venue – TBC)

