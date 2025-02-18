News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 18, 2025

‘Will Be Performing Like The Champion Player He Always Has Been’: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The right-handed batter has notched up 529 runs in 13 CT matches.

Rajkumar Sharma believes Virat Kohli can showcase his greatness again in the upcoming ICC tournament despite his recent struggle to score runs. The childhood coach brushed aside any concerns regarding Kohli’s form, emphasizing that a few hiccups on the way don’t overshadow what he has done for Indian cricket over the years.

“Just because some matches went bad, does not mean the player is out-of-touch. When you look at his previous records, you will see what he did for the country. I believe that he will be performing like the champion player he always has been”, stated the Dronacharya-awardee coach.

The star batter who has scored 13,963 runs in 297 ODI matches is currently going through a rough patch. Recently, Kohli scored a vital 52 against England in the third ODI in Ahmedabad. The fans are worried about his off-form following his poor performances in the Border-Gavaskar Series and Ranji Trophy.

Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy

Kohli’s past performances in the previous editions of the Champions Trophy further back his mentor’s verdict. The right-handed batter has notched up 529 runs in 13 matches at an astonishing average of 88.16 with a strike rate of 92.32. His five half-centuries in the 2017 edition portrayed consistency. His highest score of 96 not out during the semi-final against Bangladesh is still remembered by many.

The Champions Trophy is making a comeback after eight long years. India will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
Rajkumar Sharma
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Strongest England Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

England Strongest Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

They struggled in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing seventh in the standings. Had they placed lower than eighth, they wouldn’t have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025.
6:59 pm
Sagar Paul

Ravichandran Ashwin Grades Champions Trophy 2025 Teams: India and Another Team Tops With 85/100

6:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
If Adam Zampa can do the heavy lifting in Champions Trophy 2025, Australia’s chances of succeeding in another ICC tournament will surge.

Champions Trophy 2025: An Uphill Task but Chance To Stamp His Authority for Adam Zampa

As big a responsibility as he has, Zampa has an opportunity to seal his authority further and show why he is among the finest wrist spinners of this generation.
5:27 pm
Darpan Jain
Babar_Azam

Where Will Babar Azam Bat For Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025?

His batting position for Champions Trophy had been a debatable topic recently.
4:48 pm
Vishnu PN

Ranking the Champions Trophy 2025 Squads: From Best to Worst by Key Factors

The top-order batters play a crucial role in deciding how fluently the innings will progress.
4:30 pm
Darpan Jain
New Zealand ODI Team

Champions Trophy 2025: Punjab Kings Pacer Ruled Out; Kyle Jamieson Replaces Him In New Zealand Squad

1:02 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy