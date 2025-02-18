The right-handed batter has notched up 529 runs in 13 CT matches.

Rajkumar Sharma believes Virat Kohli can showcase his greatness again in the upcoming ICC tournament despite his recent struggle to score runs. The childhood coach brushed aside any concerns regarding Kohli’s form, emphasizing that a few hiccups on the way don’t overshadow what he has done for Indian cricket over the years.

“Just because some matches went bad, does not mean the player is out-of-touch. When you look at his previous records, you will see what he did for the country. I believe that he will be performing like the champion player he always has been”, stated the Dronacharya-awardee coach.

The star batter who has scored 13,963 runs in 297 ODI matches is currently going through a rough patch. Recently, Kohli scored a vital 52 against England in the third ODI in Ahmedabad. The fans are worried about his off-form following his poor performances in the Border-Gavaskar Series and Ranji Trophy.

Virat Kohli in Champions Trophy

Kohli’s past performances in the previous editions of the Champions Trophy further back his mentor’s verdict. The right-handed batter has notched up 529 runs in 13 matches at an astonishing average of 88.16 with a strike rate of 92.32. His five half-centuries in the 2017 edition portrayed consistency. His highest score of 96 not out during the semi-final against Bangladesh is still remembered by many.

The Champions Trophy is making a comeback after eight long years. India will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

