Former Australia Captain Backs India Star To Be Top Run Scorer in Champions Trophy 2025

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has backed Rohit Sharma to be the highest run scorer in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19 in Karachi.

Rohit Sharma returned to form in the recent three match ODI series against England, scoring a century in the second ODI. The 37 year old Indian captain faced criticism after a poor Test series against Australia but silenced his critics with a commanding knock.

Backing Rohit Sharma as the Tournament’s Top Run Scorer

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Clarke predicted that India would win the upcoming Champions Trophy. He backed their captain, Rohit Sharma, to be the top run scorer in the tournament, pointing out his return to form. It was wonderful to see Rohit scoring runs once more, and Clarke reaffirmed his belief in him, saying that India would need him to play well to succeed in the tournament.

“Well, I am saying India is going to win (Champions Trophy). I am going to go with their captain, who’s back in form. I am going to say Rohit Sharma – leading run scorer in the tournament,” Clarke stated on the latest episode of Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

“It’s good to see him making runs again. I think India need him for sure,” he added.

England Might Struggle, But Archer Will Shine

Michael Clarke believes that Jofra Archer will be the highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy, even though he does not expect England to perform well in the tournament. Clarke praised Archer’s skills, calling him a superstar and predicting that he will be difficult for batters to face.

“I want to go with Jofra Archer – leading wicket-taker. I know England; I am not expecting them to do that well, but I think he’s a superstar. I think Jofra is going to be really hard to play. So, I am going to have him as my leading wicket-taker,” Clarke mentioned.

Clarke Picks Travis Head as Player of the Tournament

Michael Clarke picked Travis Head as the Player of the Tournament, praising his outstanding form in recent matches. He highlighted Head’s impressive performances in the IPL and Australia’s Test summer. Clarke also mentioned that Head had a short break in Sri Lanka and is now ready to perform again. While he expects Australia to reach the final, he does not believe they will win the trophy.

“I am going to go with Travis Head (for Player of the Tournament). Travis Head has been in terrific form. His IPL form was phenomenal. Australian Test summer form was phenomenal. He has had a bit of a break in Sri Lanka. He is ready to go again. So, I am going to say Travis Head Player of the Tournament even though I think Australia might lose the final,” Clarke concluded.

