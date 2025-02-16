News
Last updated: February 16, 2025

KKR Star For IPL 2025 Smashes Stunning Hundred in Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Game

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He scored 110 runs against New Zealand.

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a scintillating hundred during the second warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on February 16 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The wicketkeeper batter has shown glimpses of his comeback with this century.

ALSO READ: 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Century

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter was cemented on one side of the pitch. After 33 overs, Gurbaz was not out at 82 runs while the team score read 193/3. He went on to score a century (110) to propel the first innings score to 305/9. The other top scorers from the team were Sediqullah Atal (52) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (40).

The wicketkeeper batter was run out after making just seven runs during the first warm-up match against Pakistan Shaheens. The hosts won that match by 144 runs.

Afghanistan are in Group B for the ICC event. Their campaign will begin on February 21 against South Africa at the same venue.

