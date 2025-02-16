Haris Rauf sustained a lower chest muscle strain during the first ODI of the Pakistan Tri-Series.

Haris Rauf suffered a muscle strain on his lower chest while playing against New Zealand in the first match of the Pakistan Tri-Series. Before leaving the field, he bowled 6.2 overs and took a wicket for 23 runs. He did not play the rest of the tournament. Former pacer Mohammad Amir has raised concerns over Rauf’s fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I got this injury during PSL a couple of years ago. If it is a side strain of grade one or two, then I don’t think he can play the Champions Trophy. I think it will be foolish to risk his career for three matches of a tournament because he won’t be able to give his 100 per cent,” stressed Amir.

Haris Rauf’s Injury

After Rauf’s discomfort, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) immediately advised the 31-year-old not to take part in the rest of the matches of the recently concluded series. They also examined his injury and released a statement.

“The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February”, stated PCB.

If Rauf misses the upcoming Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s ace seamer will join the long list of injured pacers alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

