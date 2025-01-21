ADKR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 14 of the ILT20 2024/25 will have Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates battling it out at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had a mixed season so far, winning two and losing as many games. In the previous game, they defeated Gulf Giants by 37 runs on the back of a Michael Pepper fifty.

MI Emirates also have a similar 2-2 scoreline after four games but with a better net run-rate. They are coming off a nine-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz, courtesy of a Tom Banton century.

ADKR vs MIE: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Khan

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

ADKR vs MIE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Zayed Cricket Stadium has served decent pitches for batting at the beginning of this season, with the average first innings score of 170. Dew could be a factor in this night fixture so teams will look to chase.

The weather in Abu Dhabi is forecast to be clear for this game with no threat of rain and temperature around 19 to 23 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ADKR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Tom Banton (MIE)

Tom Banton blasted a magnificent 102* off 55 in the last game.

Banton had also hit 74 against Dubai Capitals in the second game.

Alzarri Joseph (MIE)

Alzarri Joseph has been expensive but has bagged two scalps in each of the last two games.

Kyle Mayers (ADKR)

Kyle Mayers has picked three wickets and scored 61 runs in the last three games.

Batting at the top, he remains an attractive fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ADKR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (MIE)

Nicholas Pooran remains a top captaincy choice, having amassed 844 runs in the ILT20 at 50 average and 157 strike rate.

Pooran has struck two fifties in three innings in the tournament.

Jason Holder (ADKR)

Jason Holder has been excellent with the ball, picking up eight wickets in the last three games.

Holder has also struck 43 runs in the last two games.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)

Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 4 for 24 in the previous game and has 11 in the tournament.

Farooqi has 40 wickets in the ILT20 at a strike rate of 12.4.

ADKR vs MIE Player to Avoid

Laurie Evans (ADKR)

Laurie Evans hasn’t been consistent and bats down the order.

ADKR vs MIE Differential Pick

Dan Mousley (MIE)

Dan Mousley, who picked up 2 for 27 against Desert Vipers, is picked by only 10% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for ADKR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ADKR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

ADKR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates, on paper, look like a much better side with several in-form batters and a more potent bowling unit. Last season, MIE defeated ADKR in both games quite comprehensively. Expect MI Emirates to come out on top in this fixture.