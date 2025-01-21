ADKR vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 14 of the ILT20 2024/25 will have Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates battling it out at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had a mixed season so far, winning two and losing as many games. In the previous game, they defeated Gulf Giants by 37 runs on the back of a Michael Pepper fifty.
MI Emirates also have a similar 2-2 scoreline after four games but with a better net run-rate. They are coming off a nine-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz, courtesy of a Tom Banton century.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Khan
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan
The Zayed Cricket Stadium has served decent pitches for batting at the beginning of this season, with the average first innings score of 170. Dew could be a factor in this night fixture so teams will look to chase.
The weather in Abu Dhabi is forecast to be clear for this game with no threat of rain and temperature around 19 to 23 degree Celsius.
Tom Banton (MIE)
Alzarri Joseph (MIE)
Kyle Mayers (ADKR)
Nicholas Pooran (MIE)
Jason Holder (ADKR)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)
Laurie Evans (ADKR)
Dan Mousley (MIE)
MI Emirates, on paper, look like a much better side with several in-form batters and a more potent bowling unit. Last season, MIE defeated ADKR in both games quite comprehensively. Expect MI Emirates to come out on top in this fixture.