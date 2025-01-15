ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will play Sharjah Warriors in the sixth match of ILT20 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost their last fixture against Desert Vipers by seven wickets. Although they did well in patches, they failed to capitalise on crucial moments, resulting in an unfortunate defeat.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Warriors won their previous encounter against the Gulf Giants by three wickets in the final ball. They would have liked to be more clinical during the chase but would take the win.

ADKR vs SWR: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Kyle Mayers, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Shahid Bhutta, Ali Khan

Sharjah Warriors: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Rohan Mustafa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Himmat Singh, Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Muhammad Jawadullah

ADKR vs SWR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 158, with pacers snaring 60.93% of wickets here. There will be some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers (ADKR):

Kyle Mayers will open the innings. He is a naturally aggressive batter and can score big.

Kyle Mayers’ last five scores: 2, 61*, 59*, 24 & 13.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR):

Tom Kohler-Cadmore will open the innings and looked in fine touch in the previous game. He scored an unbeaten 83 in the last fixture.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s previous five scores: 83*, 56*, 51, 21 & 9.

Adil Rashid (SWR):

Adil Rashid bowled well in the previous game. He will get ample assistance off the deck.

Adil Rashid has 9 wickets at an average of 15.88 and a strike rate of 13.33 in five T20 innings in Abu Dhabi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Andre Russell (ADKR):

Andre Russell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Andre Russell has previous experience playing in Abu Dhabi. His bowling value will increase here.

Sunil Narine (ADKR):

Sunil Narine will also contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Abu Dhabi.

Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/13, 2/16, 1/16 & 2/14.

Rohan Mustafa (SWR):

Rohan Mustafa is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Rohan Mustafa has vast experience playing in Abu Dhabi. He can fetch ample points.

ADKR vs SWR Player to Avoid

Muhammad Jawadullah (ADKR):

Muhammad Jawadullah might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are a quality side, and their bowling might be more suited to the conditions in Abu Dhabi. While the Sharjah Warriors won the previous game, they have a few glaring issues. Expect Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the contest.

