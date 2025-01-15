ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will play Sharjah Warriors in the sixth match of ILT20 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost their last fixture against Desert Vipers by seven wickets. Although they did well in patches, they failed to capitalise on crucial moments, resulting in an unfortunate defeat.
Meanwhile, the Sharjah Warriors won their previous encounter against the Gulf Giants by three wickets in the final ball. They would have liked to be more clinical during the chase but would take the win.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Kyle Mayers, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Shahid Bhutta, Ali Khan
Sharjah Warriors: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Roy, Rohan Mustafa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Himmat Singh, Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Muhammad Jawadullah
The average first-innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 158, with pacers snaring 60.93% of wickets here. There will be some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are a quality side, and their bowling might be more suited to the conditions in Abu Dhabi. While the Sharjah Warriors won the previous game, they have a few glaring issues. Expect Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the contest.
