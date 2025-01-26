DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 34th match of the Bangladesh Premier League season. Durbar Rajshahi will be up against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 26th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Durbar Rajshahi is 5th in the points table. They have won 4 matches and lost 6. They broke Rangpur’s 8-match winning streak in the last game by defeating them by 24 runs. Their batters did a good job and the bowlers were exceptional to bundle our Rangpur for just 146 runs. Rajshahi will be the confident side coming into this game and they’ll look to do a double on Rangpur Riders in this match.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders have been the best side in BPL 2024-25. They lost their first of this season in their last game. The Riders are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 8 wins in 89 games. They lost their last game by 24 runs against Durbar Rajshahi. They will look to settle the score in this match. The batters have done an excellent job and the bowlers have been equally brilliant for Rangpur.

DBR vs RAN: Probable Playing XIs

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Sabbir Hossain, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), SM Meherob, Taskin Ahmed, Sunazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohor Sheikh

Rangpur Riders: Steven Taylor, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan,

DBR vs RAN: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The average first innings score here in BPL 2024-25 is 172 runs with the chasing sides winning 67% of the games played here. It shows how good the venue has been for batting. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase. Dew will be a factor as well in this match.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Saif Hassan (RAN)

Saif Hassan will bat at 3 for Rangpur and has done a good job till now. He bats positively and can score big on his day.

Saif has 288 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36, including two fifties. He will be a top fantasy pick.

Akif Javed (RAN)

Akif Javed has been exceptional this season for the Rangpur Riders. The left-arm pacer has picked up 15 wickets in just 7 games.

He will bowl the important overs and will be a top pick in your fantasy teams. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Anamul Haque (DBR)

Anamul Haque is currently the second-highest run-scorer of BPL 2024-25 and the best batter for his team this season.

He has 379 runs at an average of 47.47 including 2 fifties and a hundred. He’ll be a great C/VC choice for this game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed is the highest wicket-taker of this edition with 22 wickets in 10 matches. He’s been the best bowler for his side.

Taskin will bowl in the powerplay and then towards the end of the innings. He will be a good C/VC option as well.

Ryan Burl (DBR)

Ryan Burl has been an excellent player for Durbar Rajshahi this season. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl 3-4 overs as well.

He will fetch points from bat and ball which makes him an ideal C/VC pick. Burl has 245 runs and 7 wickets to his name.

Khushdil Shah (RAN)

Khushdil Shah will be the best C/VC pick for this game. He has been exceptional with both bat and ball.

Khushdil has 288 runs in 8 innings at an average of 72 at a strike rate of 189.47 with 2 fifties. He has picked up 14 wickets as well at a strike rate of 10.71.

DBR vs RAN Player to Avoid

Akbar Ali (DBR)

Akbar Ali will bat too low to make an impact with the bat. He may fetch some points from wicketkeeping but his batting position affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid.

Based on current form, team balance, and depth, the Rangpur Riders are the clear favourites to win this game. They are the best side this season and should walk away with a comfortable win in this match.