DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 34th match of the Bangladesh Premier League season. Durbar Rajshahi will be up against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 26th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Durbar Rajshahi is 5th in the points table. They have won 4 matches and lost 6. They broke Rangpur’s 8-match winning streak in the last game by defeating them by 24 runs. Their batters did a good job and the bowlers were exceptional to bundle our Rangpur for just 146 runs. Rajshahi will be the confident side coming into this game and they’ll look to do a double on Rangpur Riders in this match.
Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders have been the best side in BPL 2024-25. They lost their first of this season in their last game. The Riders are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 8 wins in 89 games. They lost their last game by 24 runs against Durbar Rajshahi. They will look to settle the score in this match. The batters have done an excellent job and the bowlers have been equally brilliant for Rangpur.
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Sabbir Hossain, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), SM Meherob, Taskin Ahmed, Sunazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohor Sheikh
Rangpur Riders: Steven Taylor, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Shak Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan,
The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The average first innings score here in BPL 2024-25 is 172 runs with the chasing sides winning 67% of the games played here. It shows how good the venue has been for batting. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase. Dew will be a factor as well in this match.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius during the game.
Saif Hassan (RAN)
Akif Javed (RAN)
Anamul Haque (DBR)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Ryan Burl (DBR)
Khushdil Shah (RAN)
Akbar Ali will bat too low to make an impact with the bat. He may fetch some points from wicketkeeping but his batting position affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid.
Based on current form, team balance, and depth, the Rangpur Riders are the clear favourites to win this game. They are the best side this season and should walk away with a comfortable win in this match.