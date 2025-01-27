DBR vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 36 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 36th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Durbar Rajshahi will be up against the Rangpur Riders. The game will be played on 27th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Durbar Rajshahi is 4th in the points table. They have won 5 matches and lost 6. They have defeated the Rangpur Riders twice in their last two games which is a great achievement as Rangpur were on a 8-match winning streak before that. Rajshahi will be the confident side coming into this game and they’ll look to register their third consecutive win in this game.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the points table with two wins and eight losses in 10 matches. They have lost their last five games and have struggled badly in BPL 2024-25. The Strikers lost their first game against Durbar Rajshahi this season by 65 runs. They will be eager to register a win in this match. Their batters and bowlers have failed miserably and they’ll have to be at their best in this game as a team.
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Sabbir Hossain, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali (wk), SM Meherob, Taskin Ahmed, Sunazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohor Sheikh
Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar (wk), George Munsey, Zakir Hasan, Ahsan Bhatti, Kadeem Alleyne, Nahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Ariful Haque (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Sumon Khan, Ruyel Miyah
The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. Both games played yesterday at this venue were low-scoring ones. But despite that, the wicket looked good for batting. The pacers got good assistance with the new ball and there was some help for the spinners as well. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 20-21 degrees Celsius during the game.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)
Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury (DBR)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Anamul Haque (DBR)
Zakir Hasan (SYL)
Akbar Ali will bat too low to make an impact with the bat. He may fetch some points from wicketkeeping but his batting position affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid.
Based on current form, team balance, and depth, Durbar Rajshahi will be the clear favourite to win this game. They’ve been in top form in the last couple of games and the Strikers have struggled badly as a team this season.