DC vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 29 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 29th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Dhaka Capitals will be up against the Chittagong Kings. The game will be played on 22nd January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Dhaka Capitals are 6th in the points table with only two wins in nine matches. They registered their second win of this season in the last game against Sylhet Strikers by 6 runs. They are most probably out of the playoff race. The Capitals have failed to perform as a team this season but will look to take the winning momentum forward in this match.
Meanwhile, Chittagong Kings are 2nd in the points table. They have won 5 matches and lost 3. They registered a huge win in their last game by 111 runs against Durbar Rajshahi. They’ve been the second-best team in BPL 2024-25. The Kings will look to strengthen their position in the points table by winning this match.
Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mukidul Islam, JP Kotze, Sabbir Rahman, Thisara Perera (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Farmanullah Safi, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam
Chittagong Kings: Usman Khan, Naeem Islam, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rahatul Ferdous, Arafat Sunny, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Binura Fernando
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There will be some help for the spinners and the pacers may get some movement with the new ball. Overall, the batters will dominate the game and it will be a high-scoring encounter.
It will be a bright sunny day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius during the game.
Usman Khan (CHK)
Naeem Islam (CHK)
Khaled Ahmed (CHK)
Graham Clark (CHK)
Litton Das (DC)
Tanzid Hasan (DC)
Haider Ali (CHK)
Based on current form, team balance and depth, Chittagong Kings will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters have been in good form and they have good depth in their squad. Meanwhile, the Capitals are dependent on 2-3 batters to do the bulk of the scoring. Chittagong Kings should emerge victorious in this game.