DC vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 29 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 29th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Dhaka Capitals will be up against the Chittagong Kings. The game will be played on 22nd January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Dhaka Capitals are 6th in the points table with only two wins in nine matches. They registered their second win of this season in the last game against Sylhet Strikers by 6 runs. They are most probably out of the playoff race. The Capitals have failed to perform as a team this season but will look to take the winning momentum forward in this match.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Kings are 2nd in the points table. They have won 5 matches and lost 3. They registered a huge win in their last game by 111 runs against Durbar Rajshahi. They’ve been the second-best team in BPL 2024-25. The Kings will look to strengthen their position in the points table by winning this match.

DC vs CHK: Probable Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mukidul Islam, JP Kotze, Sabbir Rahman, Thisara Perera (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Farmanullah Safi, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Chittagong Kings: Usman Khan, Naeem Islam, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rahatul Ferdous, Arafat Sunny, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Binura Fernando

DC vs CHK: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There will be some help for the spinners and the pacers may get some movement with the new ball. Overall, the batters will dominate the game and it will be a high-scoring encounter.

It will be a bright sunny day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for DC vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Usman Khan (CHK)

Usman Khan has 285 runs in 8 games this season. He he two fifties and a century to his name.

The conditions will suit his style of play and he will be in for another big score in this match despite his poor returns in the last 3-4 games.

Naeem Islam (CHK)

Naeem Islam played his first game of this edition in Chittagong’s last match. He performed well with both bat and ball.

Naeem scored 56 runs and then picked up 2 wickets as well. He will be a top C/VC option as well.

Khaled Ahmed (CHK)

Khaled Ahmed has 11 wickets to his name in 7 matches this season. He’s been in good form with the ball.

Khaled will bowl the key overs for his team and can pick 2-3 wickets in this match. He will be a good fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Graham Clark (CHK)

Graham Clark has been brilliant for the Kings this season. He will bat at 3 and has 316 runs in 7 matches. He’s averaging 45.14 at a rate of 165.58 including one century and a fifty to his name.

Clark scored a quickfire 45 in the last match and will fancy his chances of a good outing in this game.

Litton Das (DC)

Litton Das has scored 323 runs in 8 innings at an average of 46.14 at a strike rate of 153.08. He had a poor start in the tournament but he’s been in excellent form in the last few games.

Litton scored 70 runs in the last match. He will be an excellent C/VC choice.

Tanzid Hasan (DC)

Tanzid Hasan has been in top form in BPL 2024-25. He is the second-highest run-scorer of this edition. He will be a key batter for his team at the top.

Tanzid has 330 runs in 9 matches at an average of 36.66 including 2 fifties and a century. He will be a good C/VC pick.

DC vs CHK Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Haider Ali (CHK)

Haider Ali did score 25 off just 14 deliveries in the last game but his current form isn’t that great and he won’t contribute with the ball as well. He will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for DC vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

DC vs CHK Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, Chittagong Kings will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters have been in good form and they have good depth in their squad. Meanwhile, the Capitals are dependent on 2-3 batters to do the bulk of the scoring. Chittagong Kings should emerge victorious in this game.