DC vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers are set to lock horns in the match no. 13 of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table after losing three of their four games. In the most recent fixture, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Gulf Giants.

Desert Vipers are at the top of the standings with four wins in four games. They are coming on the back of a dominant 53-run victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

DC vs DV: Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Brandon McMullen, Sikandar Raza (c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Gulbadin Naib, Olly Stone, Haider Ali, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Nathan Sowter, Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer

DC vs DV: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch for this match could be on the slower side with six games hosted here in the season so far. Batting might not be an easy task with bowlers likely to get some grip. The average first innings score here in the tournament reads 155.

The weather in Dubai is expected to be mostly clear and humid with no chance of rain. The temperature should range between 19 to 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DC vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Dan Lawrence (DV)

Dan Lawrence smashed a 70 in the opening game and scored 49 off 32 in the previous game.

He has also picked two wickets in the last two games.

Sikandar Raza (DC)

Sikandar Raza scored 28 runs in the last game and picked up a wicket.

Raza, with his all-round ability, remains a great fantasy pick.

Alex Hales (DV)

Alex Hales has scored 30 and 58 in the last couple of games.

Hales has 873 runs to his name in the ILT20 at 36 average and 142 strike rate.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Sam Curran (DV)

Sam Curran has been outstanding with the bat in the season, scoring 155 runs from four innings.

Curran is the most popular captaincy choice for his all-round skill set.

Shai Hope (DC)

Shai Hope has hit a century and 83 not-out in two of the four games this season.

He has been a consistent performer and remains a top captaincy option.

Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)

Wanindu Hasaranga was excellent in the last game, picking 2 for 22 in four overs.

He has 31 wickets in the ILT20 at an economy of 6.52.

DC vs DV Player to Avoid

Haider Ali (DC)

Haider Ali has bowled three overs in four games and can be avoided.

DC vs DV Differential Pick

Ben Dunk (DC)

Ben Dunk opens the innings and has scored 49 runs in the last two games.

DC vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Desert Vipers are the only undefeated side in the tournament, with several players in top form. They have a strong batting line-up and decent resources in the bowling department. Expect Desert Vipers to win this game.