DC vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers are set to lock horns in the match no. 13 of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Dubai Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table after losing three of their four games. In the most recent fixture, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Gulf Giants.
Desert Vipers are at the top of the standings with four wins in four games. They are coming on the back of a dominant 53-run victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Brandon McMullen, Sikandar Raza (c), Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Gulbadin Naib, Olly Stone, Haider Ali, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Nathan Sowter, Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer
The pitch for this match could be on the slower side with six games hosted here in the season so far. Batting might not be an easy task with bowlers likely to get some grip. The average first innings score here in the tournament reads 155.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be mostly clear and humid with no chance of rain. The temperature should range between 19 to 24 degree Celsius.
Dan Lawrence (DV)
Sikandar Raza (DC)
Alex Hales (DV)
Sam Curran (DV)
Shai Hope (DC)
Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)
Haider Ali (DC)
Ben Dunk (DC)
Desert Vipers are the only undefeated side in the tournament, with several players in top form. They have a strong batting line-up and decent resources in the bowling department. Expect Desert Vipers to win this game.