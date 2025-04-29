DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 48 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. DC lost their previous game, while KKR’s fixture ended without any result.
DC suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last encounter. They ended with a below-par score in the first innings, and even though DC started well with the ball, they couldn’t create pressure for long and let the opponent chase the target.
Meanwhile, KKR couldn’t get a result against Punjab Kings due to incessant rain in the second innings. They conceded 201/4 in the first innings and only batted for a solitary over before the rain came and didn’t allow any further play.
The pitch in Delhi in the previous game was slow and low, but that shouldn’t be the case this time. DC will avoid preparing a spin-friendly deck since KKR have two fine spinners. Expect the track to be better for batting than in the previous game.
Impact of conditions on the match:
Spinners have done better in the second innings in Delhi this season. So, pick more tweakers from the team that bowls second.
In contrast to spinners, pacers have done better in the first innings. So, take more speedsters from the team that bowls first.
Pick more batters than bowlers in this game. Batters will have the upper hand since the deck will be batting-friendly.
A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Varun Chakravarthy has four wickets at an average of 8.75 and a strike rate of 12 in two innings in Delhi.
All 11 wickets of Chakravarthy this season have been against RHBs. DC have as many as five RHBs in the batting unit, increasing Chakravarthy’s value.
Varun Chakravarthy has a fine record against most DC batters. He has dismissed Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs two times each.
Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 1/39, 0/33, 2/21, 2/22, & 0/31.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 DC vs KKR Prediction
Axar Patel (DC):
Axar Patel has 527 runs at an average of 35.13 and a strike rate of 140.90 in 25 innings in Delhi. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 27.22 and a 23.95 strike rate in 26 innings at this venue.
Axar Patel is among DC’s best bets to counter the quality spin duo. He might promote himself in the batting order, increasing his batting value drastically.
Axar Patel wasn’t in great bowling form before the last but is back in the wicket columns. Since the track will again favour him, Axar is an asset.
KKR’s batting unit has struggled, and since Axar bowls in the powerplay, they might go hard after him. That will open wicket-taking opportunities for him.
Axar Patel has done better against LHBs this season (average of 28.50), and KKR have as many as three southpaws in the batting unit. He can have a great outing again.
Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 15, 34*, 39, 34, & 9. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 2/19, 0/29, 0/18, 1/23, & 0/19.
KL Rahul (DC):
KL Rahul has 149 runs at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 116.40 in seven innings in Delhi.
KL Rahul has dominated all KKR bowlers in the past. Since he has played enough cricket, there are a few dismissals against a few bowlers, but Rahul has the upper hand in the numbers game.
KL Rahul has an average of 79 and a 125.39 strike rate against spinners this season. Further, he has an average of 74 with a strike rate of 151.02 against Narine and an average of 45 and a strike rate of 97.82 against Varun. Rahul should counter him in the middle overs.
KL Rahul has also done well against all KKR bowlers. He has a strike rate of 196.55 against Russell, 175 against Harshit, and 130.76 against Vaibhav.