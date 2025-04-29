DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 48 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. DC lost their previous game, while KKR’s fixture ended without any result.

DC suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last encounter. They ended with a below-par score in the first innings, and even though DC started well with the ball, they couldn’t create pressure for long and let the opponent chase the target.

Meanwhile, KKR couldn’t get a result against Punjab Kings due to incessant rain in the second innings. They conceded 201/4 in the first innings and only batted for a solitary over before the rain came and didn’t allow any further play.

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

DC vs KKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Delhi in the previous game was slow and low, but that shouldn’t be the case this time. DC will avoid preparing a spin-friendly deck since KKR have two fine spinners. Expect the track to be better for batting than in the previous game.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Spinners have done better in the second innings in Delhi this season. So, pick more tweakers from the team that bowls second.

In contrast to spinners, pacers have done better in the first innings. So, take more speedsters from the team that bowls first.

Pick more batters than bowlers in this game. Batters will have the upper hand since the deck will be batting-friendly.

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) 7 (6) 0 (1) 9 (6) DNP DNP DNP Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP 2 (7) DNP DNP DNP DNP 22 (26) Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) 7 (7) 33 (25) 49 (37) 18 (9) 51 (36) 28 (11) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) 15 (11) 9 (6) 34 (14) 39 (32) 34* (20) 15 (13) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) 38* (23) 1 (4) 34* (18) 31 (21) DNB 34 (18) Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1 (1) DNB 17 (14) 15* (11) 37 (19) DNB 2 (3) Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) DNB 14 (8) DNB 0 (1) DNB 12 (6) Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB 2* (2) DNB 0* (0) Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1 (1) DNB 4* (1) DNB DNB Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNP DNP Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) 93* (53) 15 (13) 38 (32) 28 (14) 57* (42) 41 (39) Karun Nair DNP DNP DNP DNP 89 (40) 0 (3) 31 (18) 34* (20) 4 (4) Donovan Ferreira DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNP Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 0* (1) Final Figures Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 3-0-35-0 3-0-43-0 4-0-36-1 3.2-0-49-0 4-0-25-1 3-0-31-0 Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 4-0-52-0 2-0-19-0 3-0-23-1 2-0-18-0 4-0-29-0 4-0-19-2 Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 4-0-18-2 4-0-41-2 1-0-13-0 4-0-34-0 1-0-14-0 1-0-12-0 Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 3-1-26-1 4-0-38-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-33-4 3.3-0-51-0 Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-17-2 4-0-23-2 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-28-0 Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 2-0-10-1 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-0 2-0-28-0 DNP DNP Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-12-0 DNB DNP DNB Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 3-0-24-1

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) 15 (9) 23 (16) 2 (4) DNP DNP Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) 30 (13) 44 (18) 5 (4) 17 (13) 4* (3) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) 61 (35) 20* (17) 17 (17) 50 (36) DNB Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) 45 (29) DNB 7 (4) 14 (19) DNB Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) 5 (4) DNB 37 (28) 27* (13) DNB Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) 38* (15) 15* (12) 2 (9) 17 (14) DNB Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) 7 (4) DNB 17 (11) 21 (15) DNB Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB 1 (2) DNB 0 (1) 1 (2) DNP Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB 10* (9) DNB 3 (6) 1* (2) DNB Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 0 (7) DNB DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB DNP DNB DNP 0 (2) DNP Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0* (0) DNP DNP Rahmanullah Gurbaz DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) 1* (3) Final Figures Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 4-0-35-0 4-0-31-1 2.3-0-26-1 4-0-44-1 4-0-34-2 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP 3-0-46-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-2 4-0-33-0 4-0-39-1 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 4-0-51-2 4-0-16-2 3-0-25-3 4-0-45-1 2-0-27-0 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 3-0-38-0 4-0-13-3 3-0-14-2 4-0-36-0 4-0-35-0 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB DNP 4-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-27-0 DNP Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2 2-0-32-1 DNB DNB 1-0-13-1 3-0-27-1 Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-23-1 DNP DNP Chetan Sakariya DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-39-0

Top Player Picks for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Abishek Porel (DC):

Abishek Porel has 332 runs at an average of 36.88 and a strike rate of 161.95 in nine innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Abishek Porel will open the innings and get the best conditions early on. The new ball hasn’t done anything significant at this venue, and Porel can maximise the powerplay overs.

Abhishek Porel has a strike rate of 165.95 in the powerplay this season. KKR’s new-ball bowlers haven’t been effective, and Porel can thrive here.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 28, 51, 18, 49, & 33.

Faf du Plessis (DC):

Faf du Plessis will also open the innings. He is an aggressor in the powerplay and can create significant damage early on.

Faf du Plessis has 219 runs at an average of 36.50 and a 127.32 strike rate in six innings in Delhi. He also has two fifties here.

Faf du Plessis has a few negative matchups in this game. Andre Russell has removed him four times, while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have dismissed him twice.

While Faf has been troubled by these bowlers, he can still go after Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana, who haven’t been at their best this season. These two might bowl early on, and Faf can cash in.

Faf du Plessis’ previous five scores: 22, 2, 50, 29, & 19.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

Kuldeep Yadav has 20 wickets at an average of 29.30 and a 19.80 strike rate in 19 innings in Delhi. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav has done equally well against RHBs and LHBs this season. So, while KKR have several LHBs throughout the batting unit, they might fail to counter this version of Kuldeep.

He will get some assistance off the deck. As has been the case in previous matches, the spinners will come into play once the ball becomes slightly old.

Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane twice. Further, he has also got other KKR batters out previously.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/33, 1/30, 1/33, & 2/23.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane has been KKR’s best batter this season. He has batted with intent and will get value for his shots in Delhi.

Ajinkya Rahane has 319 runs at an average of 45.57 and a strike rate of 124.60 in nine innings in Delhi. He also has three fifties here.

Barring Kuldeep Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane has done well against all other DC bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but he has dominated most of them.

Ajinkya Rahane’s only major matchup this season has been leg spinners, getting out thrice in 41 balls. So, if he handles Vipraj Nigam, he is set for a big score.

Ajinkya Rahane’s previous five scores: 50, 17, 20*, 61, & 38.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has four wickets at an average of 8.75 and a strike rate of 12 in two innings in Delhi.

All 11 wickets of Chakravarthy this season have been against RHBs. DC have as many as five RHBs in the batting unit, increasing Chakravarthy’s value.

Varun Chakravarthy has a fine record against most DC batters. He has dismissed Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs two times each.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 1/39, 0/33, 2/21, 2/22, & 0/31.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 DC vs KKR Prediction

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel has 527 runs at an average of 35.13 and a strike rate of 140.90 in 25 innings in Delhi. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 27.22 and a 23.95 strike rate in 26 innings at this venue.

Axar Patel is among DC’s best bets to counter the quality spin duo. He might promote himself in the batting order, increasing his batting value drastically.

Axar Patel wasn’t in great bowling form before the last but is back in the wicket columns. Since the track will again favour him, Axar is an asset.

KKR’s batting unit has struggled, and since Axar bowls in the powerplay, they might go hard after him. That will open wicket-taking opportunities for him.

Axar Patel has done better against LHBs this season (average of 28.50), and KKR have as many as three southpaws in the batting unit. He can have a great outing again.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 15, 34*, 39, 34, & 9. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 2/19, 0/29, 0/18, 1/23, & 0/19.

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 149 runs at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 116.40 in seven innings in Delhi.

KL Rahul has dominated all KKR bowlers in the past. Since he has played enough cricket, there are a few dismissals against a few bowlers, but Rahul has the upper hand in the numbers game.

KL Rahul has an average of 79 and a 125.39 strike rate against spinners this season. Further, he has an average of 74 with a strike rate of 151.02 against Narine and an average of 45 and a strike rate of 97.82 against Varun. Rahul should counter him in the middle overs.

KL Rahul has also done well against all KKR bowlers. He has a strike rate of 196.55 against Russell, 175 against Harshit, and 130.76 against Vaibhav.

KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 41, 57*, 28, 38, & 15.

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine has nine wickets at an average of 30.66 and a 25.33 strike rate in ten innings in Delhi.

Sunil Narine has done well against a few DC batters. He dismissed Axar Patel thrice, while Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul twice each.

Sunil Narine will open the innings and get nice batting conditions early on. Given that the new ball hasn’t moved significantly, he can hit a few boundaries and contribute with the willow.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 4*, 17, 5, 44, & 30. Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 0/35, 0/36, 2/14, 3/13, & 0/38.

DC vs KKR Player to Avoid

Vaibhav Arora (KKR):

Vaibhav Arora might not be too effective in this game. His biggest strength is new-ball bowling, but pacers haven’t had enough assistance early on in Delhi, reducing his value.

Vaibhav Arora hasn’t been in great form this year. He has lacked that consistency and ruthlessness with the new and old ball.

Vaibhav Arora has never played at this venue. So, he doesn’t have enough experience and won’t get the conditions to exploit. So, he can go wicketless.

Vaibhav Arora’s last five figures: 2/34, 1/44, 1/26, 1/31, & 0/35.

Grand League Team for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and are a better team. Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t batted well and can succumb to DC’s fine bowling attack. Expect DC to win.

