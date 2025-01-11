DC vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 1 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report and Weather Updates: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

Last season’s finalists Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will kick off the 2025 edition of the ILT20 League as the two teams lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday evening. MI Emirates emerged victorious in the final last season and that’s why Dubai Capitals will have a point to prove in this opening encounter.

Both teams have some really strong players. West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran will lead the MI Emirates, whereas Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza will lead Dubai Capitals.

Probable Playing XIs: DC vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Dubai Capitals: Joe Burns, Adam Rossington (wk), Shai Hope, Najibullah Zadran, Sikandar Raza (c), Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell (c), Raja Akif, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Obed McCoy

MI Emirates: Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Jordan Thompson, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium features a pitch that offers balanced conditions for both batsmen and bowlers. Initially, the surface provides assistance to fast bowlers, with some grass cover aiding seam movement. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, bringing spinners into play and making stroke-making challenging for batsmen. Therefore, teams winning the toss often prefer to bat first to capitalize on the more favourable early batting conditions.

The weather will be good with clear skies but dew might come in later on. So, teams winning the toss should bowl first to take advantage of the good batting conditions in the second innings.

Top Player Picks: DC vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (DC):

Shai Hope will bat in the top order and is a consistent player. He can score big.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 11, 4, 37, 38 & 13.

Dasun Shanaka (DC):

Dasun Shanaka will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value might be higher in Dubai.

Dasun Shanaka has 242 runs at an average of 26.88 and a strike rate of 118.62 in 12 innings in Dubai. He also has 3 wickets here.

Muhammad Waseem (MIE):

Muhammad Waseem has vast experience playing in Dubai. He is a consistent performer.

Muhammad Waseem will open the innings. He can exploit the powerplay overs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza (DC):

Sikandar Raza is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sikandar Raza has 374 runs at an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 138.51 in 13 innings in Dubai. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 30.66 in 13 innings here.

Nicholas Pooran (MIE):

Nicholas Pooran is another popular captaincy option for this game. He is among the most consistent performers in the league.

Nicholas Pooran has 505 runs at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 145.95 in 19 innings in Dubai. He also has three fifties here.

Romario Shepherd (MIE):

Romario Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball. He has improved massively lately.

Romario Shepherd’s last five scores: 33, 0, 22, 9 & 11*. Romario Shepherd’s previous five figures: 2/30, 0/26, 1/33, 1/27 & 1/14

DC vs MIE Player to Avoid

Raja Akif (DC):

Raja Akif might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for DC vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

DC vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are laced with quality players. However, MI Emirates look slightly stronger with most bases covered. Their batting lineup is too explosive. Expect them to win the contest.