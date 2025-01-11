DC vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 1 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report and Weather Updates: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

Last season’s finalists Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will kick off the 2025 edition of the ILT20 League as the two teams lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday evening. MI Emirates emerged victorious in the final last season and that’s why Dubai Capitals will have a point to prove in this opening encounter.
Both teams have some really strong players. West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran will lead the MI Emirates, whereas Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza will lead Dubai Capitals.
Dubai Capitals: Joe Burns, Adam Rossington (wk), Shai Hope, Najibullah Zadran, Sikandar Raza (c), Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell (c), Raja Akif, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Obed McCoy
MI Emirates: Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Jordan Thompson, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Fazalhaq Farooqi
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium features a pitch that offers balanced conditions for both batsmen and bowlers. Initially, the surface provides assistance to fast bowlers, with some grass cover aiding seam movement. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, bringing spinners into play and making stroke-making challenging for batsmen. Therefore, teams winning the toss often prefer to bat first to capitalize on the more favourable early batting conditions.
The weather will be good with clear skies but dew might come in later on. So, teams winning the toss should bowl first to take advantage of the good batting conditions in the second innings.
Both teams are laced with quality players. However, MI Emirates look slightly stronger with most bases covered. Their batting lineup is too explosive. Expect them to win the contest.