DV vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 7 of the ILT20 2024/25 will witness Desert Vipers and MI Emirates taking on each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Desert Vipers have played two games in the season and have been victorious in both, beating Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants. In their previous game, Sam Curran starred with 1/12 and 42 not-out to help his side beat Vipers by six wickets.
Also Read: Where Should Virat Kohli Bat for RCB in IPL 2025?
MI Emirates suffered a defeat in the season opener against Dubai Capitals by the barest of margins (1 run) but bounced back to smash the same opponents by 26 runs. Tom Banton and Nicholas Pooran were the stars with individual fifties.
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (capt), Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera, Nicholas Pooran (capt, wk), Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Zahoor Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Dubai is a venue where bowlers can have good success with the pitch generally being on the slower side. Two of the first three games played here this season were low-scoring. With dew always playing a factor here, teams should look to bowl first.
The weather in Dubai for this game will be typically humid with the temperature hovering around 20 to 24 degree Celsius.
Tom Banton (MIE)
Lockie Ferguson (DV)
Dan Lawrence (DV)
Sam Curran (DV)
Nicholas Pooran (MIE)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)
Alex Hales (DV)
Sherfane Rutherford (DV)
Desert Vipers are undefeated in the competition so far but MI Emirates boasts of a stronger batting line-up while also having a slightly better bowling attack. MI Emirates should come out on top in this clash.