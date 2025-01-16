DV vs MIE Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 7 of the ILT20 2024/25 will witness Desert Vipers and MI Emirates taking on each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Desert Vipers have played two games in the season and have been victorious in both, beating Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants. In their previous game, Sam Curran starred with 1/12 and 42 not-out to help his side beat Vipers by six wickets.

MI Emirates suffered a defeat in the season opener against Dubai Capitals by the barest of margins (1 run) but bounced back to smash the same opponents by 26 runs. Tom Banton and Nicholas Pooran were the stars with individual fifties.

DV vs MIE: Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (capt), Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera, Nicholas Pooran (capt, wk), Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Zahoor Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazalhaq Farooqi

DV vs MIE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dubai is a venue where bowlers can have good success with the pitch generally being on the slower side. Two of the first three games played here this season were low-scoring. With dew always playing a factor here, teams should look to bowl first.

The weather in Dubai for this game will be typically humid with the temperature hovering around 20 to 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DV vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Tom Banton (MIE)

Tom Banton was superb in the previous game for MI Emirates, scoring 74 in 52 balls.

Banton has two centuries and 22 half centuries in his overall T20 career.

Lockie Ferguson (DV)

Lockie Ferguson has been bowling well in recent times and has carried that form in the ILT20.

He is coming off an excellent spell of 3 for 22 in the previous game.

Dan Lawrence (DV)

Dan Lawrence was at his best in the opening game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, smashing 70 off 39 deliveries.

Batting at three, he will get plenty of gametime.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DV vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Sam Curran (DV)

Sam Curran is the top captaincy pick for this game due to his form and all-round value.

He has scored 92 runs and picked up one scalp in two games.

Nicholas Pooran (MIE)

Nicholas Pooran is another top captaincy option thanks to his ability to destroy the opponents and put up big scores in no time.

Pooran has blasted 61 off 40 and 59 off 29 in two outings this season.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 5 for 16 in the season opener and backed it up with 2 for 22.

The left-arm seamer has 36 wickets from 20 games in the ILT20 at an impressive strike rate of 12.5.

DV vs MIE Player to Avoid

Alex Hales (DV)

Although a big name, Alex Hales has struggled to get going against the new ball, managing only 30 runs in 47 balls across two innings.

DV vs MIE Differential Pick

Sherfane Rutherford (DV)

He struck 40 not-out in 18 balls in the previous game. Picked by around 25%, he could be a good differential pick.

Grand League Team for DV vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DV vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

DV vs MIE Dream11 Prediction

Desert Vipers are undefeated in the competition so far but MI Emirates boasts of a stronger batting line-up while also having a slightly better bowling attack. MI Emirates should come out on top in this clash.