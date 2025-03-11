ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.15 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between England Masters and Australia Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
England Masters lost to Sri Lanka Masters by nine wickets in their last match. They have now lost all four of their matches so far in the tournament.
Australia Masters won their last match against South Africa Masters by 137 runs. They have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.
England Masters: Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Eoin Morgan (c), Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Boyd Rankin.
Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus.
The pitch in Raipur is expected to be good for batting. The ball should come nicely onto the bat, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. The team that wins the toss will likely choose to bat first and try to post a big score.
The temperature is expected to be around 32°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Based on the squads and the previous results, Australia Masters are expected to get an easy win over England Masters.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.