ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.15 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between England Masters and Australia Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

England Masters lost to Sri Lanka Masters by nine wickets in their last match. They have now lost all four of their matches so far in the tournament.

Australia Masters won their last match against South Africa Masters by 137 runs. They have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.

ENM vs AUM: Probable Playing XIs

England Masters: Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Eoin Morgan (c), Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Boyd Rankin.

Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus.

ENM vs AUM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Raipur is expected to be good for batting. The ball should come nicely onto the bat, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. The team that wins the toss will likely choose to bat first and try to post a big score.

The temperature is expected to be around 32°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Ben Laughlin (AUM)

Ben Laughlin has taken seven wickets in four matches.

He picked up three wickets in the last match.

Christopher Schofield (ENM)

Christopher Schofield has taken three wickets in the tournament.

He has also scored 71 runs while batting lower down the order.

Phil Mustard (ENM)

Phil Mustard opens the batting for England Masters.

He scored a half-century in the last match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Shane Watson (AUM)

Shane Watson has scored 355 runs in four matches so far.

He has already hit three centuries in the tournament.

Xavier Doherty (AUM)

Xavier Doherty has taken eight wickets in four matches so far.

He picked up seven of those wickets in his last two matches.

Ben Dunk (AUM)

Ben Dunk has scored 237 runs in four matches.

He has hit one century and one half-century in the tournament.

ENM vs AUM Player to Avoid

Ben Cutting (AUM)

Ben Cutting can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

ENM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Based on the squads and the previous results, Australia Masters are expected to get an easy win over England Masters.

