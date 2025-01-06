FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the tenth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will be against the Durbar Rajshahi. The game will be played on 6th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Fortune Barishal is in the 4th position with one and a loss in two games. They lost their last game by 8 wickets against the Rangpur Riders. Big names like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will be the key players for them. Kyle Mayers and Shaheen Afridi have failed to perform up to their standards in the two games. Barishal will be eyeing a comeback in this match.

Meanwhile, Durbar Rajshahi lost their last game by a huge margin of 105 runs against the Chittagong Kings. They conceded 219 runs and got bundled out for just 114. Taskin Ahmed has been the only consistent bowler for them. Mohammad Haris is yet to get going in BPL 2024-25 and top order’s form is a concern for them. They are in the 5th position with one win and a couple of losses.

FBA vs DBR: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Shaheen Afridi, Tanvir Islam, Iqbal Hasan Emon

Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Sabbir Hossain, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali (wk), Ryan Burl, Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Hasan Murad, Moho Sheikh

FBA vs DBR: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is generally on the slower side with good assistance for the spinners. But, as it’s the first game here this season, the wicket is expected to be a good one for batting. The batters are expected to enjoy their time on the crease. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected. Teams may prefer chasing as there might be dew in this game.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 16-17 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers (FBA)

Kyle Mayers is batting a little out of position at number 4. He may bat in the top 3 in this game and that will increase his fantasy value.

Mayers has 19 runs and 2 wickets in two games so far. He’ll be a top fantasy pick.

Shaheen Afridi (FBA)

Shaheen Afridi is yet to pick up a wicket this season after 2 matches. He did score 27 runs in the first game.

Afridi can pick up wickets in clusters on his day. Try him as C/VC in the big leagues.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)

Yasir Ali Chowdhury has 132 runs in 3 games so far. He’s a key batter for his team at number 4 and can score big on his day.

He scored a match-winning 94* in the first game. A top fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction

Taskin Ahmed (DBR)

Taskin Ahmed is currently the highest wicket-taker in BPL 2024-25. He has 12 wickets in just 3 matches.

Taskin will bowl the key overs and will be a top C/VC choice. He picked up 7 wickets in an innings in the second last game.

Anamul Haque (DBR)

Annul Haque is currently the highest run-scorer of this season with 146 runs in 3 games including 2 fifties.

He’s been in good form and will bat at 3 which makes him an ideal C/VC pick.

Mohammad Haris (DBR)

Mohammad Haris has 57 runs in 3 games so far. He scored a quickfire 32 in the last game and scored 62 fantasy points.

Haris bats very aggressively and will fetch plenty of points even he bats for 4-5 overs. He will be a top C/VC option

FBA vs DBR Player to Avoid

Sabbir Hossain (DBR)

Sabbir Hossain opened the batting in the last game. He has bowled only 2 overs in two games and scored 8 runs in the last match. His current form is not that great and he’ll be against Shaheen Afridi with the new ball. He will be our player to avoid for this match.

Grand League Team for FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction

FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams are equally balanced as Fortune Barishal depends heavily on their middle order and it’s the same for Durbar Rajshahi as well. Bowling wise too both teams are in a similar position. But Fortune Barishal has excellent experience and depth in their squad and they should emerge victorious.