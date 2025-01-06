FBA vs DBR Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the tenth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will be against the Durbar Rajshahi. The game will be played on 6th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Fortune Barishal is in the 4th position with one and a loss in two games. They lost their last game by 8 wickets against the Rangpur Riders. Big names like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will be the key players for them. Kyle Mayers and Shaheen Afridi have failed to perform up to their standards in the two games. Barishal will be eyeing a comeback in this match.
Meanwhile, Durbar Rajshahi lost their last game by a huge margin of 105 runs against the Chittagong Kings. They conceded 219 runs and got bundled out for just 114. Taskin Ahmed has been the only consistent bowler for them. Mohammad Haris is yet to get going in BPL 2024-25 and top order’s form is a concern for them. They are in the 5th position with one win and a couple of losses.
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Shaheen Afridi, Tanvir Islam, Iqbal Hasan Emon
Durbar Rajshahi: Mohammad Haris, Sabbir Hossain, Anamul Haque (c), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali (wk), Ryan Burl, Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Hasan Murad, Moho Sheikh
The pitch at the Sylhet stadium is generally on the slower side with good assistance for the spinners. But, as it’s the first game here this season, the wicket is expected to be a good one for batting. The batters are expected to enjoy their time on the crease. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected. Teams may prefer chasing as there might be dew in this game.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 16-17 degrees Celsius during the game.
Kyle Mayers (FBA)
Shaheen Afridi (FBA)
Yasir Ali Chowdhury (DBR)
Taskin Ahmed (DBR)
Anamul Haque (DBR)
Mohammad Haris (DBR)
Sabbir Hossain (DBR)
Both teams are equally balanced as Fortune Barishal depends heavily on their middle order and it’s the same for Durbar Rajshahi as well. Bowling wise too both teams are in a similar position. But Fortune Barishal has excellent experience and depth in their squad and they should emerge victorious.