FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 38th match of thr Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will take on the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 29th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Fortune Barishal is in the 2nd position with 8 wins in 10 matches. They’ve won their last five games in a row. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by 5 wickets in their previous game. Their squad has excellent depth, and bowling has been their biggest positive this season. In their first meeting this season, they beat the Dhaka Capitals by 8 wickets. Fortune Barishal will be eyeing their 6th consecutive win in this game.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals are 6th in the points table with three wins and seven defeats in 10 games. They’ve won their last two games and must win their remaining two matches, including this one, to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. The Capitals have started playing as a team in the last two matches and they will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game. Dhaka Capitals will look to settle the score with Fortune Barishal in this game.

FBA vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Towid Hridoy, Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, James Fuller, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Ripon Mondol

Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Thisara Perera (c), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Ronsford Beaton, Nazmul Islam

FBA vs DC: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. Overall, the wicket looked good for batting but the spinners are expected to get some purchase off the deck. The Pacers will get good assistance with the new ball. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA)

Mushfiqur Rahim will bat at 4 for Barishal and he will keep the wickets as well. This makes him a top fantasy pick and he’s been in good form as well.

Mushfiqur scored 24* runs in the last game. He has a total of 144 runs in 7 innings this season.

Tamim Iqbal (FBA)

Tamim Iqbal has been the best batter for his team in BPL 2024-25 with 309 runs in 10 games at an average of 38.62 including 3 fifties.

He will be a key batter for his side at the top and can score big in this game. Tamim scored 27 runs in the last game.

Mohammad Nabi (FBA)

Mohammad Nabi will bat in the middle order and bowl his full quota. He has done well in the last few games for his team.

Nabi has scored 63 runs in 4 innings and also has 4 wickets to his name.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Litton Das (DC)

Litton Das has scored 348 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.50 at a strike rate of 145.60. He’s been in excellent form in the last few games.

Litton has a couple of fifties and a hundred to his name and will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Faheem Ashraf (FBA)

Faheem Ashraf has 17 wickets in 10 matches. He also has 102 runs in 5 innings including a fifty. He’s been in exceptional form this season.

Faheem may get promoted up the order and will bowl the important overs. He’ll be a great C/VC choice.

Tanzid Hasan (DC)

Tanzid Hasan has been in top form in BPL 2024-25. He scored 90 runs in the last match.

He has 420 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.66 including 3 fifties and a century. Tanzid will be a good C/VC pick.

FBA vs DC Player to Avoid

Towhid Hridoy (FBA)

Towhid Hridoy has 174 runs in 10 games. He’s going through a lean phase with the bat and will be our player to avoid for this game, especially in the small leagues.

Grand League Team for FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction

FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, Fortune Barishal will be the favourites to win this game. Both teams have been in good form but Barishal has been in top form with both bat and ball – Fortune Barishal to win this game.