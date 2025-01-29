FBA vs DC Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 38th match of thr Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will take on the Dhaka Capitals. The game will be played on 29th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Fortune Barishal is in the 2nd position with 8 wins in 10 matches. They’ve won their last five games in a row. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by 5 wickets in their previous game. Their squad has excellent depth, and bowling has been their biggest positive this season. In their first meeting this season, they beat the Dhaka Capitals by 8 wickets. Fortune Barishal will be eyeing their 6th consecutive win in this game.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Capitals are 6th in the points table with three wins and seven defeats in 10 games. They’ve won their last two games and must win their remaining two matches, including this one, to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. The Capitals have started playing as a team in the last two matches and they will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game. Dhaka Capitals will look to settle the score with Fortune Barishal in this game.
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Towid Hridoy, Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, James Fuller, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Ripon Mondol
Dhaka Capitals: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Thisara Perera (c), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Ronsford Beaton, Nazmul Islam
The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. Overall, the wicket looked good for batting but the spinners are expected to get some purchase off the deck. The Pacers will get good assistance with the new ball. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius during the game.
Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA)
Tamim Iqbal (FBA)
Mohammad Nabi (FBA)
Litton Das (DC)
Faheem Ashraf (FBA)
Tanzid Hasan (DC)
Towhid Hridoy (FBA)
Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, Fortune Barishal will be the favourites to win this game. Both teams have been in good form but Barishal has been in top form with both bat and ball – Fortune Barishal to win this game.