FBA vs KHT BPL Match 30 Dream11 Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

This will be the 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will take on the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 22nd January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Fortune Barishal is in the 3rd position with 5 wins in 7 matches. They’ve won their last two matches. They defeated the Chittagong Kings by 6 wickets in their previous game. Dawid Malan’s form will be a big boost for them. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Towid Hridoy must step up with the bat for Barishal. Their bowlers have been in good form as well but there is still room for improvement.

Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are 4th in the points table with 3 wins and 4 defeats. They won their last game after losing 4 matches on a trot. They defeated Durbar Rajshahi by 7 runs. Their batters have been in good form and have performed as a unit. The bowlers will have to pull their socks up if they are to do well going forward in the tournament.

FBA vs KHT: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (wk), Towid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, James Fuller, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam

Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Alex Ross, William Bosisto, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Abu Hider Rony, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Rubel Hossain

FBA vs KHT: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. Scores of even 200 runs are not safe and it shows how good the pitch has been for batting at this venue. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball and spinners will get little to no help as dew will be a factor in this game.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23-24 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

William Bosisto (KHT)

William Bosisto has scored 205 runs in 5 games at an average of 68.33 and has a couple of fifties to his name.

Bosisto is the highest run-scorer for Khulna this season and will be a must in your fantasy teams.

Tamim Iqbal (FBA)

Tamim Iqbal has been the best batter for his team in BPL 2024-25 with 230 runs in 7 games at an average of 38.33 including 2 fifties.

He will be a key batter for his side at the top and can score big in this game.

Mohammad Naim (KHT)

Mohammad Naim will open the innings for Khulna and he likes to bat aggressively. He can score big on his day.

Naim has scored 185 runs in 7 games including a fifty to his name. He has been in good touch lately and a big knock is around the corner for him.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has started opening the batting for his team and he’ll bowl his full quota with the ball.

He is a utility player who will fetch points from both bat and ball. He will be a good C/VC option.

Dawid Malan (FBA)

Dawid Malan has 105 runs in 2 games. His scores are: 56* and 49. Malan will be a top C/VC pick for this game.

He has been in good form and is a good player of spin. Malan is known for scoring big when on song.

Faheem Ashraf (FBA)

Faheem Ashraf has 7 wickets in 7 matches. He also has 75 runs in 3 innings including a fifty. He will be a key player for Barishal with both bat and ball.

Faheem may get promoted up the order and will bowl the important overs. He’ll be an ideal C/VC choice.

FBA vs KHT Player to Avoid

Towhid Hridoy (FBA)

Towhid Hridoy has 121 runs in 7 games. He’s going through a lean phase with the bat and will be our player to avoid for this game, especially in the small leagues.

Grand League Team for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this game. Both teams are neck-to-neck on paper but Khulna’s batters have been in top form lately and that’s not the case with Fortune Barishal. Khulna Tigers to win this game.