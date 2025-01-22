FBA vs KHT BPL Match 30 Dream11 Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

This will be the 30th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will take on the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 22nd January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Fortune Barishal is in the 3rd position with 5 wins in 7 matches. They’ve won their last two matches. They defeated the Chittagong Kings by 6 wickets in their previous game. Dawid Malan’s form will be a big boost for them. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Towid Hridoy must step up with the bat for Barishal. Their bowlers have been in good form as well but there is still room for improvement.
Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are 4th in the points table with 3 wins and 4 defeats. They won their last game after losing 4 matches on a trot. They defeated Durbar Rajshahi by 7 runs. Their batters have been in good form and have performed as a unit. The bowlers will have to pull their socks up if they are to do well going forward in the tournament.
Also Read: How Did Mujeeb Ur Rahman Go From Afghanistan’s Frontline Spinner to Being Dropped for Champions Trophy 2025?
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (wk), Towid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, James Fuller, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam
Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Alex Ross, William Bosisto, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Abu Hider Rony, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Rubel Hossain
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. Scores of even 200 runs are not safe and it shows how good the pitch has been for batting at this venue. There will be some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball and spinners will get little to no help as dew will be a factor in this game.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23-24 degrees Celsius during the game.
William Bosisto (KHT)
Tamim Iqbal (FBA)
Mohammad Naim (KHT)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)
Dawid Malan (FBA)
Faheem Ashraf (FBA)
Towhid Hridoy (FBA)
Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this game. Both teams are neck-to-neck on paper but Khulna’s batters have been in top form lately and that’s not the case with Fortune Barishal. Khulna Tigers to win this game.