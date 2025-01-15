HAR vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today, VHT 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Karnataka will play against Haryana in semifinal 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Karnataka have six wins, 1 loss and finished top of Group C to qualify for the quarterfinals. They beat Baroda by five runs to reach the semifinals.

Haryana have six wins, 1 loss and finished second in Group A. They beat Bengal in the pre-quarterfinal clash by 72 runs and Gujarat by 2 wickets in the quarterfinal to reach the semifinals.

HAR vs KAR: Probable Playing XIs

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar (c), Parth Vats, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Anuj Thakral

Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Abhilash Shetty, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna

HAR vs KAR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Kotambi Stadium is helpful for both bowlers and batters as there was no 300-plus scores recorded in the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches played in the stadium.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows 50% humidity with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for HAR vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Mayank Agarawal (KAR)

Mayank Agarawal has scored 619 runs from 8 matches this season.

He scored an unbeaten 116 and 6 in the last 2 matches.

Anshul Kamboj (HRY)

Anshul Kamboj has 16 wickets from 9 matches this season.

He has picked up 5 wickets in the last 3 matches.

Shreyas Gopal (KAR)

Shreyas Gopal has 16 wickets from 8 matches this season.

He has picked up 10 wickets in the last 3 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HAR vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Smaran Ravichandran (KAR)

Smaran Ravichandran has scored a century and has an average of 64 this season.

He has scored 83 and 40 in the last two innings this season.

Vasuki Koushik (KAR)

Vasuki Koushik has claimed 15 wickets from 8 matches this season.

He has claimed 8 wickets from the last 3 matches.

Nishant Sindhu (HRY)

The allrounder has claimed 12 wickets and scored 313 runs this season.

He has scored 122 runs and 5 wickets from the last 3 matches.

HAR vs KAR Player to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for HAR vs KAR Dream11 Prediction



Small League Team for HAR vs KAR Dream11 Prediction



HAR vs KAR Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the performances and squads of both teams this season, Karnataka are expected to win this match against Haryana. Karnataka is a much stronger team with greater batting depth and their bowling also has more quality than Haryana.

