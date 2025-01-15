HAR vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today, VHT 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Karnataka will play against Haryana in semifinal 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Karnataka have six wins, 1 loss and finished top of Group C to qualify for the quarterfinals. They beat Baroda by five runs to reach the semifinals.
Haryana have six wins, 1 loss and finished second in Group A. They beat Bengal in the pre-quarterfinal clash by 72 runs and Gujarat by 2 wickets in the quarterfinal to reach the semifinals.
Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar (c), Parth Vats, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Anuj Thakral
Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Abhilash Shetty, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna
The pitch at the Kotambi Stadium is helpful for both bowlers and batters as there was no 300-plus scores recorded in the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches played in the stadium.
The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows 50% humidity with no chance of rain.
Mayank Agarawal (KAR)
Anshul Kamboj (HRY)
Shreyas Gopal (KAR)
Smaran Ravichandran (KAR)
Vasuki Koushik (KAR)
Nishant Sindhu (HRY)
Rahul Tewatia can be avoided in this match.
Considering the performances and squads of both teams this season, Karnataka are expected to win this match against Haryana. Karnataka is a much stronger team with greater batting depth and their bowling also has more quality than Haryana.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.