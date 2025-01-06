News
HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Cricket
January 6, 2025 - 1:02 pm

HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 25, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction

The 25th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Brisbane Heat taking on the Sydney Thunder at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat’s last match against the Sydney Sixers was abandoned due to rain. With 2 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no result in 6 matches, they currently sit 5th on the table.

Sydney Thunder won their last match against the Perth Scorchers by 4 wickets. With 4 wins and 1 loss in 5 matches, they are currently 2nd on the table.

HEA vs STU: Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Tom Aslop (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar

HEA vs STU: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Gabba pitch in Brisbane is likely to offer early assistance to pacers with seam movement and extra bounce. As the ball softens, it is expected to become a favorable surface for batting. Given the track’s consistent nature, the toss-winning team is expected to choose to field first.

The temperature is expected to be around 23°C with good playing conditions, as there are no chances of rain according to the forecast.

Top Player Picks for HEA vs STU Dream11 Prediction

Max Bryant (HEA)

  • Max Bryant has scored 153 runs in 5 matches.
  • He played a brilliant knock of 77* in the match before the previous one.

Wesley Agar (STU)

  • Wesley Agar has taken 7 wickets in 3 matches.
  • He picked up 4 and 3 wickets in his first two matches.

Spencer Johnson (HEA)

  • Spencer Johnson has taken 5 wickets in 3 matches.
  • He picked up wickets in the 1st and 3rd matches, missing out only in the match before the previous one.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HEA vs STU Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (STU)

  • David Warner has scored 178 runs in 5 matches, showcasing consistent contributions with the bat.
  • He has been in excellent touch, scoring 86* and 49 in his last two matches.

Xavier Bartlett (HEA)

  • Xavier Bartlett has taken 9 wickets in 5 matches.
  • He delivered a standout performance by taking 4 wickets in the match before the previous one.

Chris Green (STU)

  • Chris Green has taken 8 wickets in 5 matches.
  • He delivered an impressive performance by taking 3 wickets in his last match.

HEA vs STU Player to Avoid

Hugh Weibgen (STU)

Hugh Weibgen can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for HEA vs STU Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HEA vs STU Dream11 Prediction

HEA vs STU Dream11 Prediction

Based on recent performances, the defending champions Brisbane Heat are struggling this season, while Sydney Thunder have been impressive. Considering their current form, Sydney Thunder are expected to defeat Brisbane Heat in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

