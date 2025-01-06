HEA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 25, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 25th match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Brisbane Heat taking on the Sydney Thunder at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Brisbane Heat’s last match against the Sydney Sixers was abandoned due to rain. With 2 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no result in 6 matches, they currently sit 5th on the table.
Sydney Thunder won their last match against the Perth Scorchers by 4 wickets. With 4 wins and 1 loss in 5 matches, they are currently 2nd on the table.
Brisbane Heat: Tom Aslop (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Matthew Gilkes, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar
The Gabba pitch in Brisbane is likely to offer early assistance to pacers with seam movement and extra bounce. As the ball softens, it is expected to become a favorable surface for batting. Given the track’s consistent nature, the toss-winning team is expected to choose to field first.
The temperature is expected to be around 23°C with good playing conditions, as there are no chances of rain according to the forecast.
Max Bryant (HEA)
Wesley Agar (STU)
Spencer Johnson (HEA)
David Warner (STU)
Xavier Bartlett (HEA)
Chris Green (STU)
Hugh Weibgen (STU)
Hugh Weibgen can be avoided in this match.
Based on recent performances, the defending champions Brisbane Heat are struggling this season, while Sydney Thunder have been impressive. Considering their current form, Sydney Thunder are expected to defeat Brisbane Heat in this match.
