HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Qualifier, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers are set to square off in Qualifier of the BBL 2024/25 with the winner heading straight to the final. The blockbuster contest will be hosted at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes have had an outstanding season so far, topping the group stage with seven wins in 10 and two losses. Following a seven-match winning streak, they lost the final group fixture to Melbourne Stars by 40 runs.

Sydney Sixers secured second place with six wins and two losses. Their last game against Sydney Thunder was washed out but before that, they defeated Adelaide Strikers by three wickets.

HUR vs SIX: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Ben Manenti

HUR vs SIX: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Bellerive Oval is expected to be well balanced as has been the case throughout the tournament. The average first innings score here is 165 from five games with the chasing side coming out on top four times.

This match could be affected by occasional drizzle with a 70% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Tim David (HUR)

Tim David has done well in his role, scoring 229 runs at a strike rate of 172 while averaging 46.

David has hit two half centuries in the season.

Moises Henriques (SIX)

Moises Henriques has made 206 runs in the season at an average of 34 while striking at 134.

He is their key batter and should be picked for his experience and decent form.

Nathan Ellis (HUR)

Nathan Ellis has picked up eight wickets in seven games at 7.96 rpo.

Ellis has also hit 35 and 40 in two of the games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Mitch Owen (HUR)

Mitch Owen has been in magnificent form with the bat and has picked three wickets in the last three games.

Owen has scored 308 runs in the season at an average of 38 and strike rate of 188.

Jack Edwards (SIX)

Jack Edwards has been bowling regularly and bats in the top order.

Edwards has picked six wickets and scored 80 runs but remains a good potential pick.

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)

Ben Dwarshuis has had a good season, picking up 12 wickets at a strike rate of 16.

He has also hit 100 runs at a batting strike rate of 178.

HUR vs SIX Player to Avoid

Kurtis Patterson (SIX)

Kurtis Patterson has scored 71 runs in four innings and can be avoided.

HUR vs SIX Differential Pick

Ben McDermott (HUR)

Ben McDermott hasn’t been at his best but has been a proven performer.

Grand League Team for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers have historically been very successful in the final stages but will face a tough task this time. With multiple players left, they are depleted in both departments. Hurricanes, on the other hand, have a superb bowling attack and in-form batters. Expect Hobart Hurricanes to win this match.