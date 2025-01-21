HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Qualifier, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers are set to square off in Qualifier of the BBL 2024/25 with the winner heading straight to the final. The blockbuster contest will be hosted at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
Hobart Hurricanes have had an outstanding season so far, topping the group stage with seven wins in 10 and two losses. Following a seven-match winning streak, they lost the final group fixture to Melbourne Stars by 40 runs.
Sydney Sixers secured second place with six wins and two losses. Their last game against Sydney Thunder was washed out but before that, they defeated Adelaide Strikers by three wickets.
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Ben Manenti
The pitch at Bellerive Oval is expected to be well balanced as has been the case throughout the tournament. The average first innings score here is 165 from five games with the chasing side coming out on top four times.
This match could be affected by occasional drizzle with a 70% chance of precipitation.
Tim David (HUR)
Moises Henriques (SIX)
Nathan Ellis (HUR)
Mitch Owen (HUR)
Jack Edwards (SIX)
Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)
Kurtis Patterson (SIX)
Ben McDermott (HUR)
Ben McDermott hasn’t been at his best but has been a proven performer.
Sydney Sixers have historically been very successful in the final stages but will face a tough task this time. With multiple players left, they are depleted in both departments. Hurricanes, on the other hand, have a superb bowling attack and in-form batters. Expect Hobart Hurricanes to win this match.