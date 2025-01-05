HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 24, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Hobart Hurricanes will be up against Adelaide Strikers in the 24th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Hobart. Both teams won their previous games.
Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by 50 runs in their last encounter. They were comprehensive with both bat and ball and continued their winning run.
Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers got the better of Melbourne Renegades by five wickets. They were clinical throughout the game and ended their losing run.
HUR vs STR: Probable Playing XIs
Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil
Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, James Bazley, Jake Weatherald, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross (c), Jamie Overton, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope
HUR vs STR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The average first-innings score in Hobart has been 156, with pacers snaring 69.47% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 21°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
Tim David might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
Grand League Team for HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction
Small League Team for HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction
HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction
Hobart Hurricanes have the home advantage and are a winning run. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have blown hot and cold. The Hurricanes seem to have a better pace attack, which gives them an edge over the Strikers.