HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 24, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Hobart Hurricanes will be up against Adelaide Strikers in the 24th match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 in Hobart. Both teams won their previous games.

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by 50 runs in their last encounter. They were comprehensive with both bat and ball and continued their winning run.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers got the better of Melbourne Renegades by five wickets. They were clinical throughout the game and ended their losing run.

HUR vs STR: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil

Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, James Bazley, Jake Weatherald, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross (c), Jamie Overton, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

HUR vs STR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Hobart has been 156, with pacers snaring 69.47% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 21°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Ben McDermott (HUR):

Ben McDermott has 615 runs at an average of 47.30 and a strike rate of 152.98 in 17 innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Ben McDermott has 1000 runs at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 132.45 in 33 innings in Hobart. He also has seven fifties and a century here.

Nathan Ellis (HUR):

Nathan Ellis has 12 wickets at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 19.33 in ten innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Nathan Ellis has 37 wickets at an average of 19.94 and a strike rate of 15.81 in 26 innings in Hobart. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

D’Arcy Short (STR):

D’Arcy Short has 79 runs at a strike rate of 164.58 in three innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

D’Arcy Short has 1069 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 132.46 in 34 innings in Hobart. He also has eight fifties here.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Chris Jordan (HUR):

Chris Jordan has 6 wickets at 40 runs apiece in seven innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Chris Jordan has 7 wickets at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 24.42 in nine innings in Hobart.

Nikhil Chaudhary (HUR):

Nikhil Chaudhary will contribute with both bat and ball. He made vital contributions in the last match.

Nikhil Chaudhary has 96 runs in three innings in Hobart. He also has 4 wickets here.

Jamie Overton (STR):

Jamie Overton is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Jamie Overton’s scores this BBL: 2*, 1, 30*, 45*, 6* & 45*. Jamie Overton’s figures this BBL: 2/30, 0/27, 2/27, 1/32, 2/44 & 2/28.

HUR vs STR Player to Avoid

Tim David (HUR):

Tim David might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes have the home advantage and are a winning run. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have blown hot and cold. The Hurricanes seem to have a better pace attack, which gives them an edge over the Strikers.

