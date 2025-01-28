IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot will host the third T20I between India and England.
India lead the series 2-0 with three matches to go and will aim to seal the series, while England look to bounce back. In the second T20I, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 72 rescued India after they were struggling at 116/6.
Brydon Carse impressed for England with 3/29 and a useful batting effort. Ravi Bishnoi provided a crucial support to Tilak in the final overs, as India won the match by 2 wickets and 2 balls to spare.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
The pitch here is great for batting, with a fast outfield and shorter boundaries. There will be lots of runs scored, and both teams will likely prefer chasing.
The temperature is expected to be around 29°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Axar Patel (IND)
Brydon Carse (ENG)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Tilak Varma (IND)
After India dominated England in the first T20I, the second match was a close contest, but India managed to win it. For the upcoming match, another tight game is expected, with India likely to win again.
