News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Fantasy Cricket
Last updated: January 28, 2025

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot will host the third T20I between India and England.

India lead the series 2-0 with three matches to go and will aim to seal the series, while England look to bounce back. In the second T20I, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 72 rescued India after they were struggling at 116/6.

Brydon Carse impressed for England with 3/29 and a useful batting effort. Ravi Bishnoi provided a crucial support to Tilak in the final overs, as India won the match by 2 wickets and 2 balls to spare.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch here is great for batting, with a fast outfield and shorter boundaries. There will be lots of runs scored, and both teams will likely prefer chasing.

The temperature is expected to be around 29°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

ALSO READ:

Sam Konstas To Be Dropped: Australia Set To Open With Star Middle-Order Batter in Sri Lanka Tests
England Pacer Hopes To Keep Up Wicket-Taking Form Heading Into Champions Trophy 2025
Underrated Mumbai Indians Newbie Could Be In The Starting XI In IPL 2025

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Axar Patel (IND)

  • Axar Patel has taken 4 wickets in 2 matches.
  • He picked up 2 wickets in each match.

Brydon Carse (ENG)

  • Brydon Carse scored 31 runs in the last match.
  • With the ball, he picked up 3 wickets.

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

  • Abhishek Sharma has scored 91 runs in 2 matches.
  • In the first match he scored 79.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

  • Jos Buttler has scored 113 runs in 2 matches.
  • He scored 45 in the last match.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

  • Varun Chakravarthy has taken 5 wickets in 2 matches.
  • He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

Tilak Varma (IND)

  • Tilak Varma scored 72* in the last match.
  • In his last 4 innings he has hit 2 centuries and 1 half century.

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

After India dominated England in the first T20I, the second match was a close contest, but India managed to win it. For the upcoming match, another tight game is expected, with India likely to win again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
England Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
Indian Cricket

Latest news

Related posts

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Durban's Super Giants showed encouraging signs in the last game and should win the contest.

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 23 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

January 27, 2025
Darpan Jain

MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 22 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

January 27, 2025
Sandip Pawar
DBR vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Match 36 Playing XI

DBR vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 36 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

January 27, 2025
Robin Sharma
FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction BPL 2024-25 Match 35

FBA vs KHT BPL Match 35 Dream11 Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

January 27, 2025
Robin Sharma

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

January 27, 2025
Sandip Pawar

DBR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

January 26, 2025
Robin Sharma
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy