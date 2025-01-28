IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot will host the third T20I between India and England.

India lead the series 2-0 with three matches to go and will aim to seal the series, while England look to bounce back. In the second T20I, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 72 rescued India after they were struggling at 116/6.

Brydon Carse impressed for England with 3/29 and a useful batting effort. Ravi Bishnoi provided a crucial support to Tilak in the final overs, as India won the match by 2 wickets and 2 balls to spare.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch here is great for batting, with a fast outfield and shorter boundaries. There will be lots of runs scored, and both teams will likely prefer chasing.

The temperature is expected to be around 29°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel has taken 4 wickets in 2 matches.

He picked up 2 wickets in each match.

Brydon Carse (ENG)

Brydon Carse scored 31 runs in the last match.

With the ball, he picked up 3 wickets.

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has scored 91 runs in 2 matches.

In the first match he scored 79.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler has scored 113 runs in 2 matches.

He scored 45 in the last match.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy has taken 5 wickets in 2 matches.

He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

Tilak Varma (IND)

Tilak Varma scored 72* in the last match.

In his last 4 innings he has hit 2 centuries and 1 half century.

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

After India dominated England in the first T20I, the second match was a close contest, but India managed to win it. For the upcoming match, another tight game is expected, with India likely to win again.

