INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 9 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and Australia Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

India Masters won their last match against South Africa Masters by eight wickets. They have played three matches so far and won all of them.

Australia Masters lost their last match against Sri Lanka Masters by three wickets. They have played two matches so far and lost both.

INM vs AUM: Probable Playing XIs

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma.

Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Peter Nevill, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin.

INM vs AUM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The BCA Stadium pitch is likely to be batters’ friendly with good bounce and little movement. As high scores are anticipated, teams may opt to bowl first and chase the target.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Shaun Marsh (AUS)

Shaun Marsh is a good choice for this match.

He played well in the last game and scored 77 runs.

Dhawal Kulkarni (IND)

Dhawal Kulkarni is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

He has taken five wickets in three matches.

Rahul Sharma (IND)

Rahul Sharma played his first match of the tournament.

He made an impact by taking a hat trick.

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

Yuvraj Singh took three wickets in the last match.

He has also scored 58 runs in this tournament.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Shane Watson (AUS)

Shane Watson has scored a total of 123 runs in two matches.

He made 107 runs in the first match.

Irfan Pathan (IND)

Irfan Pathan can be a good captaincy option.

He scored an unbeaten 56 in the first match and also took three wickets.

Pawan Negi (IND)

Pawan Negi has taken four wickets in two matches.

In the last match, he took two wickets and remained unbeaten on 21 runs.

INM vs AUM Player to Avoid

Nathan Reardon (AUS)

Nathan Reardon can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Based on the squads and performances so far, India Masters appear stronger compared to Australia Masters and are expected to win this match.

