News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 4, 2025

INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 9 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and Australia Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

India Masters won their last match against South Africa Masters by eight wickets. They have played three matches so far and won all of them.

Australia Masters lost their last match against Sri Lanka Masters by three wickets. They have played two matches so far and lost both.

INM vs AUM: Probable Playing XIs

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma.

Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Peter Nevill, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin.

INM vs AUM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The BCA Stadium pitch is likely to be batters’ friendly with good bounce and little movement. As high scores are anticipated, teams may opt to bowl first and chase the target.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Shaun Marsh (AUS)

  • Shaun Marsh is a good choice for this match.
  • He played well in the last game and scored 77 runs.

Dhawal Kulkarni (IND)

  • Dhawal Kulkarni is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.
  • He has taken five wickets in three matches.

Rahul Sharma (IND)

  • Rahul Sharma played his first match of the tournament.
  • He made an impact by taking a hat trick.

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

  • Yuvraj Singh took three wickets in the last match.
  • He has also scored 58 runs in this tournament.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Shane Watson (AUS)

  • Shane Watson has scored a total of 123 runs in two matches.
  • He made 107 runs in the first match.

Irfan Pathan (IND)

  • Irfan Pathan can be a good captaincy option.
  • He scored an unbeaten 56 in the first match and also took three wickets.

Pawan Negi (IND)

  • Pawan Negi has taken four wickets in two matches.
  • In the last match, he took two wickets and remained unbeaten on 21 runs.

INM vs AUM Player to Avoid

Nathan Reardon (AUS)

  • Nathan Reardon can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Based on the squads and performances so far, India Masters appear stronger compared to Australia Masters and are expected to win this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia Masters
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IMLT20 2025
India Masters
INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Related posts

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa have a well-rounded batting unit, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore, so they should win.

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

6:19 pm
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 1 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

8:39 pm
Sagar Paul
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: India might be more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better spin attack, so they should win.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 15 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 2, 2025
Sagar Paul
SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

March 2, 2025
Sagar Paul

UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 of the WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women.
March 2, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy