INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 9 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and Australia Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
India Masters won their last match against South Africa Masters by eight wickets. They have played three matches so far and won all of them.
Australia Masters lost their last match against Sri Lanka Masters by three wickets. They have played two matches so far and lost both.
India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma.
Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Peter Nevill, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin.
The BCA Stadium pitch is likely to be batters’ friendly with good bounce and little movement. As high scores are anticipated, teams may opt to bowl first and chase the target.
The temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Based on the squads and performances so far, India Masters appear stronger compared to Australia Masters and are expected to win this match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.