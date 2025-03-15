INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Final Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The final of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India Masters defeated Australia Masters by 94 runs in the semi-final. India Masters batted first and scored 220 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Australia Masters were bowled out for just 126 runs.

West Indies Masters defeated Sri Lanka Masters by six runs in the other semi-final. West Indies Masters scored 179 runs in their innings and then restricted Sri Lanka Masters to 173 runs.

INM vs WIM: Probable Playing XIs

India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar.

West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara (c), Ashley Nurse, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (w), Tino Best, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul.

INM vs WIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Raipur pitch is likely to be good for batting. The ball is expected to come well onto the bat and the batters will find it easy to play their shots. The winning team would probably opt to bat first and look to score a big total.

The temperature is expected to be around 34°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Lendl Simmons (WIM)

Lendl Simmons has scored 294 runs in five matches so far.

He has hit a century and a half-century in this tournament.

Sachin Tendulkar (INM)

Sachin Tendulkar has scored 156 runs in five matches.

He made 42 runs in the previous match.

Shahbaz Nadeem (INM)

Shahbaz Nadeem can be a good pick for this match.

He took four wickets in the semi-final against Australia Masters.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Yuvraj Singh (INM)

Yuvraj Singh has scored a total of 166 runs in four innings in the tournament so far.

In the previous match, he played a key knock, scoring 59 runs.

Irfan Pathan (INM)

Irfan Pathan scored an unbeaten 19 runs in the previous match.

He also picked up two wickets, contributing with both bat and ball.

Dwayne Smith (WIM)

Dwayne Smith has scored 219 runs in six matches so far.

He has also taken four wickets, including two in the last match.

INM vs WIM Player to Avoid

Dhawal Kulkarni (INM)

Dhawal Kulkarni can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

The final match between India Masters and West Indies Masters is expected to be an exciting contest. India Masters have a slight edge as their team looks stronger than West Indies Masters.

