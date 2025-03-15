INM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Final Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The final of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between India Masters and West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
India Masters defeated Australia Masters by 94 runs in the semi-final. India Masters batted first and scored 220 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Australia Masters were bowled out for just 126 runs.
West Indies Masters defeated Sri Lanka Masters by six runs in the other semi-final. West Indies Masters scored 179 runs in their innings and then restricted Sri Lanka Masters to 173 runs.
India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar.
West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara (c), Ashley Nurse, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (w), Tino Best, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul.
The Raipur pitch is likely to be good for batting. The ball is expected to come well onto the bat and the batters will find it easy to play their shots. The winning team would probably opt to bat first and look to score a big total.
The temperature is expected to be around 34°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
The final match between India Masters and West Indies Masters is expected to be an exciting contest. India Masters have a slight edge as their team looks stronger than West Indies Masters.
