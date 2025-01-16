JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Joburg Super Kings will play against the Pretoria Capitals in the 10th match of SA20 2025 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
Joburg Super Kings won their last match against the Durban’s Super Giants by 28 runs. So far, they have won both of their matches.
Pretoria Capitals won their last match against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 6 wickets. They have won 1 match, lost 1, and had 1 no-result in their first 3 games.
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Gerald Coetzee, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir
Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Liam Livingstone, Marques Ackerman, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon
The pitch at The Wanderers Stadium provides a fair contest for both batters and bowlers. Pacers are likely to get movement early on, whereas spinners are likely to play a role later on. In case dew sets in, which makes chasing easier, the captain who wins the toss would probably want to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 20°C and the weather forecast shows chances of rain.
Gerald Coetzee (JSK)
Donovan Ferreira (JSK)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC)
Will Jacks (PC)
David Wiese (JSK)
Senuran Muthusamy (PC)
Wihan Lubbe (JSK)
Considering the squads and their performances so far, Joburg Super Kings will have a slight edge over Pretoria Capitals in this match.
