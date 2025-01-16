News
Fantasy Cricket
January 16, 2025 - 6:27 pm

JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The Joburg Super Kings will play against the Pretoria Capitals in the 10th match of SA20 2025 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Joburg Super Kings won their last match against the Durban’s Super Giants by 28 runs. So far, they have won both of their matches.

Pretoria Capitals won their last match against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 6 wickets. They have won 1 match, lost 1, and had 1 no-result in their first 3 games.

JSK vs PC: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Gerald Coetzee, Matheesha Pathirana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Liam Livingstone, Marques Ackerman, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon

JSK vs PC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at The Wanderers Stadium provides a fair contest for both batters and bowlers. Pacers are likely to get movement early on, whereas spinners are likely to play a role later on. In case dew sets in, which makes chasing easier, the captain who wins the toss would probably want to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 20°C and the weather forecast shows chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Gerald Coetzee (JSK)

  • Gerald Coetzee made an impressive start to the tournament in his first match.
  • He picked up 2 wickets.

Donovan Ferreira (JSK)

  • Donovan Ferreira scored 26 runs in the last match.
  • He also took 2 wickets with the ball.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC)

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scored 96 runs in 2 innings.
  • He scored 89 in the first match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Will Jacks (PC)

  • Will Jacks has scored 91 runs in 2 innings, including a 64 in the first game.
  • He adds value with his ability to contribute with the ball as well.

David Wiese (JSK)

  • David Wiese is a strong choice due to his all-round abilities.
  • He has taken 2 wickets in his first 2 matches.

Senuran Muthusamy (PC)

  • Senuran Muthusamy has taken 5 wickets so far.
  • He took 2 wickets in the last match.

JSK vs PC Player to Avoid

Wihan Lubbe (JSK)

  • Wihan Lubbe can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction Grand League Team SA20 2025

Small League Team for JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction Small League Team SA20 2025

JSK vs PC Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the squads and their performances so far, Joburg Super Kings will have a slight edge over Pretoria Capitals in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

