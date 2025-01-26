JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 22 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Joburg Super Kings will play Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 22nd match of SA20 2025. Both teams previously played each other in their last game in Gqeberha, and the Eastern Cape won the contest.
After batting first, Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted 165/4 in their allotted 20 overs, an above-par total on that deck. Aiden Markram played a prudent knock of 43, while David Bedingham (37) and Tristan Stubbs (35) made useful contributions.
While bowling, Marco Jansen, Richard Gleeson, and Ottneil Baartman snared two wickets each, whereas Aiden Markram and Liam Dawson dismissed a batter each. They restricted JSK to 151, winning the game by 14 runs and earning their fourth consecutive victory.
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson
The average first-innings score in Johannesburg has been 158, with pacers snaring 68.99% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 30°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read:
Devon Conway (JSK):
Hardus Viljoen (JSK):
Tristan Stubbs (SEC):
Faf du Plessis (JSK):
Aiden Markram (SEC):
Marco Jansen (SEC):
Wihan Lubbe (JSK):
Joburg Super Kings will have a home advantage, but they have been inconsistent. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have momentum on their side. However, JSK might be more suited to the conditions in Johannesburg, especially in the bowling department. Expect the Joburg Super Kings to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.