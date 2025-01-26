JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 22 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Joburg Super Kings will play Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 22nd match of SA20 2025. Both teams previously played each other in their last game in Gqeberha, and the Eastern Cape won the contest.

After batting first, Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted 165/4 in their allotted 20 overs, an above-par total on that deck. Aiden Markram played a prudent knock of 43, while David Bedingham (37) and Tristan Stubbs (35) made useful contributions.

While bowling, Marco Jansen, Richard Gleeson, and Ottneil Baartman snared two wickets each, whereas Aiden Markram and Liam Dawson dismissed a batter each. They restricted JSK to 151, winning the game by 14 runs and earning their fourth consecutive victory.

JSK vs SEC: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

JSK vs SEC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Johannesburg has been 158, with pacers snaring 68.99% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 30°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway will open the innings. He is a consistent batter and knows how to play long innings.

Devon Conway scored 43 runs in the previous game against the same opponent.

Hardus Viljoen (JSK):

Hardus Viljoen is a quality bowler. He will get some assistance off the deck.

Hardus Viljoen has 27 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 15.59 in 19 innings in Johannesburg.

Tristan Stubbs (SEC):

Tristan Stubbs looked in a nice touch in the previous game. He scored 35 runs in the last match against the same opponent.

Tristan Stubbs is known for hitting the ball long. He can score big.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (JSK):

Faf du Plessis has 156 runs at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 127.86 in five innings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He also has a fifty against them.

Faf du Plessis has 937 runs at an average of 40.73 and a strike rate of 147.79 in 26 innings in Johannesburg. He also has six fifties and two centuries here.

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Aiden Markram has 182 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 145.60 in four innings against Joburg Super Kings. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 6 wickets at an average of 20.66 and a strike rate of 17.33 in five innings against Joburg Super Kings.

JSK vs SEC Player to Avoid

Wihan Lubbe (JSK):

Wihan Lubbe might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings will have a home advantage, but they have been inconsistent. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have momentum on their side. However, JSK might be more suited to the conditions in Johannesburg, especially in the bowling department. Expect the Joburg Super Kings to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.