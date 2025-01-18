KAR vs VID Dream11 Prediction Today, Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The all important final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 will witness Karnataka and Vidarbha fighting it out for the championship at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
Gunning for their fourth VHT title, Karnataka won six out of seven group matches before beating Baroda and Haryana in the knockouts. They beat Haryana in the semi-final by five wickets.
Vidarbha have been dominant in the tournament and are on an undefeated run. After winning all six games in the group stage, they overcame Rajasthan and Maharashtra to advance to the final.
Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Abhilash Shetty, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna
Vidarbha: Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhede, Karun Nair (c), Dhruv Shorey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande
Over 690 runs were scored at Kotambi Stadium in the second semi-final. The pitch for this game is expected to be a balanced one with help for both batters and bowlers.
The weather in Vadodara is expected to be pleasant throughout the day with no threat of rain and the temperature ranging between 22 to 26 degree Celsius.
Devdutt Padikkal (KAR)
Dhruv Shorey (VID)
Shreyas Gopal (KAR)
Karun Nair (VID)
Mayank Agarwal (KAR)
Yash Rathod (VID)
Abhinav Manohar (KAR)
Harsh Dubey (VID)
Karnataka are one of the giants in domestic cricket and are three-time former champions but Vidarbha are on a rampage currently. Vidarbha’s batting line-up has been in incredible form and they should come out on top.