KAR vs VID Dream11 Prediction Today, Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The all important final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 will witness Karnataka and Vidarbha fighting it out for the championship at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Gunning for their fourth VHT title, Karnataka won six out of seven group matches before beating Baroda and Haryana in the knockouts. They beat Haryana in the semi-final by five wickets.

Vidarbha have been dominant in the tournament and are on an undefeated run. After winning all six games in the group stage, they overcame Rajasthan and Maharashtra to advance to the final.

KAR vs VID: Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Abhilash Shetty, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna

Vidarbha: Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhede, Karun Nair (c), Dhruv Shorey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande

KAR vs VID: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Over 690 runs were scored at Kotambi Stadium in the second semi-final. The pitch for this game is expected to be a balanced one with help for both batters and bowlers.

The weather in Vadodara is expected to be pleasant throughout the day with no threat of rain and the temperature ranging between 22 to 26 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for KAR vs VID Dream11 Prediction

Devdutt Padikkal (KAR)

The left-hand batter has played two games in the season and has scored compiled 188 runs.

Padikkal made 102 in the quarterfinal and followed it up with 88 in the semi-final.

Dhruv Shorey (VID)

Dhruv Shorey has piled on 384 runs from seven innings at 64 average and 91 strike rate.

Shorey has hit two centuries and a half century in the campaign.

Shreyas Gopal (KAR)

Shreyas Gopal is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 18 wickets at 24.22 apiece.

The leg-break bowler has snared two four-wicket hauls while also scoring 134 runs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KAR vs VID Dream11 Prediction

Karun Nair (VID)

Karun Nair is in the form of his life, amassing 752 runs at a strike rate of 126 while getting dismissed only once.

Nair has smashed five hundreds and a fifty in seven innings.

Mayank Agarwal (KAR)

Mayank Agarwal has made 619 runs in the tournament at an average of 101 and strike rate of 109.

He has registered four centuries and a half century in the season.

Yash Rathod (VID)

Yash Rathod has been outstanding at the top of the order, scoring 384 runs with two hundreds.

In the semi-final, he made 116 off 101 deliveries.

KAR vs VID Player to Avoid

Abhinav Manohar (KAR)

Abhinav Manohar bats down the order and has made only 157 runs in seven innings.

KAR vs VID Differential Pick

Harsh Dubey (VID)

Harsh Dubey, who has taken 14 wickets in the season, is picked by only around 10% fantasy players.

KAR vs VID Dream11 Prediction

Karnataka are one of the giants in domestic cricket and are three-time former champions but Vidarbha are on a rampage currently. Vidarbha’s batting line-up has been in incredible form and they should come out on top.