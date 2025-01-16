KHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 22 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 22nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League season. Khulna Tigers will be up against the Chittagong Kings. The game will be played on 16th January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Khulna Tigers are in the 4th position with 2 wins in 5 matches. They’ve now lost three games in a row after winning the first two matches of this season. Their batters have failed to be consistent and the bowlers too have been a little here and there with their lines and lengths. The Tigers will be itching for a strong comeback in this match.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Kings are in the 2nd position with 3 wins in 4 matches. They lost their last game and have won three matches in a row since then. The batters have done an excellent job and the bowlers too have been brilliant. The Kings have played as a team and will be eyeing their 4th consecutive win in this game.

KHT vs CHK: Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Darwish Rasooli, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Imrul Kayers, Abu Hider Rony, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad

Chittagong Kings: Parvez Hossain Emon, Usman Khan, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun, Haider Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Alis Al Islam

KHT vs CHK: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. This will be the first game of this season at this venue so expect it to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely.

There will be little to no help for the spinners as dew might be a factor in this match. Overall, the batters will dominate the match. Scores in the range of 150-170+ are expected with teams preferring to chase.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for KHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Abu Haider (KHT)

Abu Haider Rony will bowl with the new ball and then towards the end of the innings. He’s been the best bowler for his team this season.

Abu Haider has 11 wickets in 5 games. He will be a must in your fantasy teams.

Mohammad Mithun (CHK)

Mohammad Mithun will bat at 4 and he’ll fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

He’s been in good touch this season scoring 95 runs in 4 games at an average of 31.66 and has struck at 150.79. Mithun will be a good fantasy pick.

Mohammad Nawaz (KHT)

Mohammad Nawaz has 51 runs and 3 wickets in 5 games. He bowled well in the last game and was unlucky to go wicket-less.

He hasn’t been at his best but he’s a quality player and can be the game-changer in fantasy cricket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat at 3 or 4 and bowl his full quota. He’s been in good bowling form this season. He has 5 wickets and 81 runs to his name in 5 matches.

Mehidy is capable with the bat as well. He will be a top C/VC option for this match.

Usman Khan (CHK)

Usman Khan has 249 runs in 4 games this season. His last three scores are: 53, 55 and 123.

The conditions will suit his style of play and he will be in for another big score in this match. Usman will be a top C/VC pick.

Graham Clark (CHK)

Graham Clark has 139 runs in 3 games at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 154.44 including a fifty to his name.

Clarke has been in great touch and he’s a good player of spin bowling – a top C/VC choice.

KHT vs CHK Player to Avoid

Imrul Kayes (KHT)

Imrul Kayes has 24 runs in 3 matches. He played at number 7 in the last game. He won’t contribute with the ball either. Kayes will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for KHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction

KHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Chittagong Kings will be the clear favourites to win this match. Their bowlers have been in great form and the batters are also scoring runs consistently. Khulna, on the other hand, has struggled with the bat and their bowlers have also lost track in the last two games.