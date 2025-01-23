KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 32 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 32nd Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 match. Khulna Tigers will be against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 23rd January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Khulna Tigers are 5th in the points table with 3 wins and 5 defeats. They lost their last game by 7 runs against Fortune Barishal. They failed to chase down 168 runs after being in a good position. It was their 5th loss in the last 6 games. Khulna will have to regroup as a team before it’s too late for them in BPL 2024-25.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are 7th in the points table. The strikers have won 2 matches and lost 6. They lost their last game by 6 runs against Dhaka Capitals. The Strikers lost their first three games, then won two and have now again lost three matches on the trot in BPL 2024-25. Their batters have failed to perform consistently and the bowlers have been expensive as well. They’ll be eager to win this match.
Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Imrul Kayes, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Alex Ross, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), William Bosisto, Aamer Jamal, Ziaur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Nasum Ahmed
Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, George Munsey (wk), Zakir Hasan, Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali, Ariful Haque (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Sumon Khan, Ruyel Miyah, Al-Amin Hossain, Tipu Sultan
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely as dew will be a factor in this game. There will be some help for the spinners and the pacers may get some movement with the new ball. Overall, the batters will dominate the game.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.
Mohammad Naim (KHT)
Afif Hossain (KHT)
William Bosisto (KHT)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)
Rony Talukdar (SYL)
Zakir Hasan (SYL)
Imrul Kayes (KHT)
Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters have been in good form, especially the middle order meanwhile the Strikers have been below average as a team in the last few matches.