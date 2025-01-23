KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 32 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 32nd Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 match. Khulna Tigers will be against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 23rd January 2025 at 6:00 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Khulna Tigers are 5th in the points table with 3 wins and 5 defeats. They lost their last game by 7 runs against Fortune Barishal. They failed to chase down 168 runs after being in a good position. It was their 5th loss in the last 6 games. Khulna will have to regroup as a team before it’s too late for them in BPL 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are 7th in the points table. The strikers have won 2 matches and lost 6. They lost their last game by 6 runs against Dhaka Capitals. The Strikers lost their first three games, then won two and have now again lost three matches on the trot in BPL 2024-25. Their batters have failed to perform consistently and the bowlers have been expensive as well. They’ll be eager to win this match.

KHT vs SYL: Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Imrul Kayes, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Alex Ross, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), William Bosisto, Aamer Jamal, Ziaur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Nasum Ahmed

Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, George Munsey (wk), Zakir Hasan, Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali, Ariful Haque (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Sumon Khan, Ruyel Miyah, Al-Amin Hossain, Tipu Sultan

KHT vs SYL: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has been a good one for batting. It is expected to play well with the ball coming onto the bat nicely as dew will be a factor in this game. There will be some help for the spinners and the pacers may get some movement with the new ball. Overall, the batters will dominate the game.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Naim (KHT)

Mohammad Naim has scored 262 runs in 8 matches with 2 fifties to his name at an average of 32.75.

He likes to bat positively and exploit the field restrictions. Naim scored 77 runs in the last game.

Afif Hossain (KHT)

Afif Hossain has chipped in with useful contributions in the last few games. He is a good player of spin bowling and can score big on his day.

Afif has 174 runs in 7 games with a fifty to his name. He can bowl a few overs as well if required.

William Bosisto (KHT)

William Bosisto has scored 205 runs in 6 games at an average of 68.33 and has a couple of fifties to his name.

Bosisto is the highest run-scorer for Khulna this season and will be a must in your fantasy teams.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 33 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the last match. He will be a good C/VC option.

He is a utility player who will fetch points from both bat and ball. Mehidy has 159 runs and 8 wickets in 8 games.

Rony Talukdar (SYL)

Rony Talukdar has 260 runs in 8 matches with 3 fifties to his name at an average of 32.50.

Talukdar will be a key batter for the Strikers at the top and likes to bat aggressively. He scored 68 runs in the last game.

Zakir Hasan (SYL)

Zakir Hasan has 298 runs in 8 games including three fifties. He averages 42.57 at a strike rate of 146.79.

Zakir has been the best batter for his side and will look to do well in this game. He will be a top C/VC pick.

FBA vs KHT Player to Avoid

Imrul Kayes (KHT)

Imrul Kayes opened the innings in the last game and got out for a duck. He has played in the lower order, middle order and now at the top but has failed to perform in any position. He will be our player to avoid.

Grand League Team for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters have been in good form, especially the middle order meanwhile the Strikers have been below average as a team in the last few matches.