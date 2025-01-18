MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 13th match of SA20 2025 will be played between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings in Cape Town. While the Cape Town endured a defeat in their previous game, the Super Kings’ last match was washed out due to rain.
MI Cape Town lost against Paarl Royals by six wickets. They made too many mistakes throughout the contest and succumbed to their second defeat of the season.
Joburg Super Kings’ last game was against Pretoria Capitals saw only one innings. They bowled exceptionally well in the first dig and restricted the Capitals to a low score but didn’t get a chance to bat.
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla
The average first-innings score in Cape Town has been 151, with pacers snaring 66.95% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ravichandran Smaran Making Rookie Season Count With Vijay Hazare Trophy Madness For Karnataka
Rassie van der Dussen (MICT):
Rashid Khan (MICT):
Devon Conway (JSK):
George Linde (MICT):
Delano Potgieter (MICT):
David Wiese (JSK):
Donovan Ferreira (JSK):
MI Cape Town are a strong side and will have a home advantage. Joburg Super Kings look slightly light on bowling, while the Cape Town bat deep. Expect MI Cape Town to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.