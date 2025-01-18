MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 13th match of SA20 2025 will be played between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings in Cape Town. While the Cape Town endured a defeat in their previous game, the Super Kings’ last match was washed out due to rain.

MI Cape Town lost against Paarl Royals by six wickets. They made too many mistakes throughout the contest and succumbed to their second defeat of the season.

Joburg Super Kings’ last game was against Pretoria Capitals saw only one innings. They bowled exceptionally well in the first dig and restricted the Capitals to a low score but didn’t get a chance to bat.

MICT vs JSK: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, David Wiese, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

MICT vs JSK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Cape Town has been 151, with pacers snaring 66.95% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT):

Rassie van der Dussen has vast experience playing in Cape Town. He has 764 runs at an average of 40.21 and a strike rate of 124.83 in 25 innings here, including five fifties.

Rassie van der Dussen has 158 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 136.20 in five innings against Joburg Super Kings. He also has a century against them.

Rashid Khan (MICT):

Rashid Khan is among the finest T20 players in the world. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Rashid Khan has 9 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 18 in seven innings in Cape Town.

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway will open the innings. He is a good player of pace and spin and can score big.

Devon Conway will enjoy playing in Cape Town. He can score big.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

George Linde (MICT):

George Linde is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

George Linde’s scores this SA20: 10, 1, 48* & 23*. George Linde’s previous five figures: 0/38, 3/15 & 1/8.

Delano Potgieter (MICT):

Delano Potgieter is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Delano Potgieter’s scores this SA20: 2*, 29, 44* & 25*. Delano Potgieter’s figures this SA20: 0/13, 0/15 & 5/10.

David Wiese (JSK):

David Wiese will contribute with both bat and ball. He will get some assistance off the deck with the ball.

David Wiese has 75 runs in seven innings in Cape Town. He also has 5 wickets here.

MICT vs JSK Player to Avoid

Donovan Ferreira (JSK):

Donovan Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town are a strong side and will have a home advantage. Joburg Super Kings look slightly light on bowling, while the Cape Town bat deep. Expect MI Cape Town to win the contest.

