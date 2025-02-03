MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Qualifier 1 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

After an impressive league stage run, MI Cape Town will play Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 in Gqeberha. Both teams have had different results in their previous games.
MI Cape Town won their last game by 95 runs against Pretoria Capitals in Cape Town. They batted brilliantly in the first innings and posted a big total before delivering a complete bowling performance, even though they rested most of their first-choice players.
Meanwhile, Paarl Royals succumbed to a 48-run defeat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They bowled well to restrict the Eastern Cape to a chasable total but batted poorly to bundle on a mere 100 and lose the game.
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitchell Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.86% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting surface, with ample assistance for the speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 26°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.
The two most consistent teams of the tournament will go against each other. If we look at their squads, MI Cape Town look slightly stronger and will be more suited the conditions in Gqeberha. Expect them to win the contest.
