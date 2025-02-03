MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Qualifier 1 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

After an impressive league stage run, MI Cape Town will play Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 in Gqeberha. Both teams have had different results in their previous games.

MI Cape Town won their last game by 95 runs against Pretoria Capitals in Cape Town. They batted brilliantly in the first innings and posted a big total before delivering a complete bowling performance, even though they rested most of their first-choice players.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals succumbed to a 48-run defeat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They bowled well to restrict the Eastern Cape to a chasable total but batted poorly to bundle on a mere 100 and lose the game.

MICT vs PR: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitchell Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell van Buuren, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

MICT vs PR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 152, with pacers snaring 62.86% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting surface, with ample assistance for the speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT):

Rassie van der Dussen is among the most consistent players in the tournament. He will open the innings and can score big.

Rassie van der Dussen has 232 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 134.88 in six innings against Paarl Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Kagiso Rabada (MICT):

Kagiso Rabada will get ample help in Gqeberha, especially with the new ball. He can snare a few wickets.

Kagiso Rabada has 7 wickets at an average of 16.28 and a strike rate of 16.28 in five innings in Gqeberha.

Mitchell Owen (PR):

Mitchell Owen will open the innings and is an aggressive batter. He can exploit the powerplay overs and provide a brisk start.

Mitchell Owen’s last five scores: 7, 108, 36, 38 & 44.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT):

Ryan Rickelton is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and has been in sensational form.

Ryan Rickelton’s last five scores: 22, 59*, 63, 18 & 89.

George Linde (MICT):

George Linde will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent player.

George Linde has 284 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 139.90 in 13 innings in Gqeberha. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 27.61 and a strike rate of 24.46 in 15 innings here.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR):

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will open the innings and has been consistent throughout this season.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ last five scores: 3, 19, 43, 0 & 25.

MICT vs PR Player to Avoid

Dunith Wellalage (PR):

Dunith Wellalage might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

The two most consistent teams of the tournament will go against each other. If we look at their squads, MI Cape Town look slightly stronger and will be more suited the conditions in Gqeberha. Expect them to win the contest.

