MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will play on back-to-back days as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final group match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is sitting at the second spot on the table with 10 points. A win in this game will send them straight into the final. Mumbai Indians are coming off a nine-run win over Gujarat Giants.

RCB’s title defence ended after losing their fifth game on the trot. They suffered a 12-run defeat against the hands of UP Warriorz. RCB are at the bottom with just four points and will be hoping to end the season on a winning note.

MUM-W vs BLR-W: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

RCB Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Charlie Dean, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh.

MUM-W vs BLR-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is a good venue for batting with flat pitches and a quick outfield. The ground has hosted 12 WPL matches, with the average first innings score reading 166. The chasing teams have won seven of those games, making bowling first a better choice.

The weather is likely to be warm and clear for this game with the temperature around 25 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

Amelia Kerr has taken 13 wickets in the WPL 2025 at a strike rate of 12.

She has been promoted to open the innings, which increases her fantasy potential.

Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)

Richa Ghosh has scored 194 runs in the competition at a magnificent strike rate of 177.

She blasted 69 off 33 in the previous game against UP Warriorz.

Renuka Singh (BLR-W)

The RCB pacer has had a good season, picking up 10 wickets in seven innings.

Her best bowling figures in the tournament were 3 for 23 against Delhi Capitals.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry has amassed 323 runs in the tournament, striking at 152.

She has smashed four fifties in seven innings and remains a top captaincy option.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the top run-getter in the WPL 2025, with 347 runs at a strike rate of 145, including three half-centuries.

The right-arm seam all-rounder has also claimed eight wickets at an economy of 7.85.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews has shown good batting form recently, scoring 59, 22, 68, and 27 in the last four innings.

The off-spinner has also picked 12 wickets in the season at an economy of 7.88.

MUM-W vs BLR-W Player to Avoid

Charlie Dean (BLR-W)

Charlie Dean was expensive in the last game and can be avoided.

Mumbai Indians are in much better form in the tournament. They have Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Harmanpreet Kaur in great touch with the bat. The bowling attack is also much more potent than that of RCB. Expect Mumbai Indians to win this game.

