MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 20 of the WPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will play on back-to-back days as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final group match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is sitting at the second spot on the table with 10 points. A win in this game will send them straight into the final. Mumbai Indians are coming off a nine-run win over Gujarat Giants.
RCB’s title defence ended after losing their fifth game on the trot. They suffered a 12-run defeat against the hands of UP Warriorz. RCB are at the bottom with just four points and will be hoping to end the season on a winning note.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.
RCB Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Charlie Dean, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh.
Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is a good venue for batting with flat pitches and a quick outfield. The ground has hosted 12 WPL matches, with the average first innings score reading 166. The chasing teams have won seven of those games, making bowling first a better choice.
The weather is likely to be warm and clear for this game with the temperature around 25 degrees Celsius.
Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)
Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)
Renuka Singh (BLR-W)
Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Charlie Dean (BLR-W)
Mumbai Indians are in much better form in the tournament. They have Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Harmanpreet Kaur in great touch with the bat. The bowling attack is also much more potent than that of RCB. Expect Mumbai Indians to win this game.
