NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2025 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.2 of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the University Oval, Dunedin.
In the first T20I, New Zealand dominated and won the match comfortably by nine wickets. They bowled out Pakistan for just 91 runs and chased down the target in only 10.1 overs.
Pakistan’s experiment of trying out new players failed in the first match, as their batting collapsed against the Kiwi pacers. However, they still have four T20Is left and will look to make a comeback with a better performance in the next match.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.
At the University Oval, the teams winning the toss usually prefer to bowl first as the pitch stays good for batting throughout the game.
The temperature is expected to be around 12°C, with a chance of rain during the match.
In the first T20I, New Zealand dominated Pakistan and cruised to victory. While Pakistan are expected to put up a better fight in the next match, New Zealand are still likely to win.
