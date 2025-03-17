NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2025 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.2 of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the University Oval, Dunedin.

In the first T20I, New Zealand dominated and won the match comfortably by nine wickets. They bowled out Pakistan for just 91 runs and chased down the target in only 10.1 overs.

Pakistan’s experiment of trying out new players failed in the first match, as their batting collapsed against the Kiwi pacers. However, they still have four T20Is left and will look to make a comeback with a better performance in the next match.

NZ vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

At the University Oval, the teams winning the toss usually prefer to bowl first as the pitch stays good for batting throughout the game.

The temperature is expected to be around 12°C, with a chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy took four wickets in the previous match.

He now has nine wickets in five innings against Pakistan.

Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen has a good record against Pakistan, scoring 395 runs in 10 matches.

He made 29 runs in the previous match.

Khushdil Shah (PAK)

Khushdil Shah scored 32 runs in the last match, showing good form with the bat.

He can be a useful option because of his all-round abilities, contributing with both bat and ball.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Shadab Khan (PAK)

Although Shadab Khan failed in the last match, he can still contribute with his all-round abilities.

He can be a good pick for the upcoming game.

Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

Kyle Jamieson took three wickets in the last match, making a big impact with the ball.

He was very economical, giving away just eight runs in his four overs.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert opened the innings for New Zealand in the last match.

He scored 44 runs and gave his team a solid start.

NZ vs PAK Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (PAK):

Abdul Samad can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

In the first T20I, New Zealand dominated Pakistan and cruised to victory. While Pakistan are expected to put up a better fight in the next match, New Zealand are still likely to win.

