NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2025 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.3 of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.
In the second T20I of the series, Pakistan lost again as New Zealand won by five wickets. The Men in Green scored 135 runs in the 15-over game. However, the Black Caps chased the target easily, getting there in just 13.1 overs. With this win, New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the series.
Earlier, in the first T20I, Pakistan had a tough time. They were bowled out for just 91 runs. The Black Caps chased the small total quickly, winning the match in the 11th over. Now, New Zealand are in a strong position to seal the series.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.
Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali
Eden Park has short boundaries and offers a bit of spongy bounce, making it a batting-friendly venue. Captains usually prefer to bowl first here, as chasing is easier on this ground.
The temperature is expected to be around 19°C, with no chance of rain during the match.
New Zealand have dominated Pakistan in both T20Is so far, securing comfortable wins. Though Pakistan are expected to put up a stronger fight in the next match, New Zealand are likely to win again.
