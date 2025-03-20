NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2025 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.3 of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

In the second T20I of the series, Pakistan lost again as New Zealand won by five wickets. The Men in Green scored 135 runs in the 15-over game. However, the Black Caps chased the target easily, getting there in just 13.1 overs. With this win, New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, in the first T20I, Pakistan had a tough time. They were bowled out for just 91 runs. The Black Caps chased the small total quickly, winning the match in the 11th over. Now, New Zealand are in a strong position to seal the series.

NZ vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali

NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Eden Park has short boundaries and offers a bit of spongy bounce, making it a batting-friendly venue. Captains usually prefer to bowl first here, as chasing is easier on this ground.

The temperature is expected to be around 19°C, with no chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen has scored 67 runs in two matches so far.

He made 38 runs in the previous match.

Ish Sodhi (NZ)

Ish Sodhi has taken four wickets in two matches so far.

He picked up two wickets in each of the two games.

Haris Rauf (PAK)

Haris Rauf took two wickets in the previous match.

Although he can be expensive, he often picks up crucial wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has picked up six wickets in two matches so far.

He took four wickets in the first match and two in the previous one.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert is the leading run-scorer after two matches.

He has scored a total of 89 runs so far.

Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Salman Ali Agha has scored 64 runs in two matches so far.

He made 46 runs in the last game.

NZ vs PAK Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (PAK):

Abdul Samad can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have dominated Pakistan in both T20Is so far, securing comfortable wins. Though Pakistan are expected to put up a stronger fight in the next match, New Zealand are likely to win again.

