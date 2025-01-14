PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pretoria Capitals will be up against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the seventh match of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Pretoria’s previous game washed out due to the rain, while the Eastern Cape slipped to their second consecutive defeat in their last fixture.

Pretoria Capitals suffered an unfortunate defeat in their opening encounter against Durban’s Super Giants. They will look to register their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are off to the worst possible start, losing both their games so far. They were outplayed in both matches and should work on everything wrong.

PC vs SEC: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Steve Stolk, Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, David Bedingham, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman

PC vs SEC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 161, with pacers snaring 83.47% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 23°C, with a high chance of showers, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings. He is a dangerous batter and can exploit the powerplay.

In the last game, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 89 runs in 43 balls, including three boundaries and seven maximums.

Tristan Stubbs (SEC):

Tristan Stubbs will bat in the middle order and can score big. He is a dangerous batter and will also contribute with the gloves.

The decks in Centurion are usually good for batting. Stubbs can thrive here.

Ottneil Baartman (SEC):

Ottneil Baartman has 10 wickets at an average of 12.10 and a strike rate of 8.10 in four innings against Pretoria Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Ottneil Baartman has 7 wickets at an average of 24.57 and a strike rate of 15.42 in five innings in Centurion.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Will Jacks (PC):

Will Jacks is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Jacks has 311 runs at an average of 51.83 and a strike rate of 208.72 in six innings in Centurion. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. He looked good in the previous game.

Aiden Markram has 695 runs at an average of 43.43 and a strike rate of 144.49 in 21 innings in Centurion. He also has four fifties and a century here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 49 runs in three innings against Pretoria Capitals. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 12.75 in five innings against them.

PC vs SEC Player to Avoid

Steve Stolk (PC):

Steve Stolk might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Pretoria Capitals have a strong lineup and home advantage. While Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a strong lineup, they have made several mistakes in the first two matches. Pretoria Capitals should win the contest.

