PC vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pretoria Capitals will be up against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the seventh match of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Pretoria’s previous game washed out due to the rain, while the Eastern Cape slipped to their second consecutive defeat in their last fixture.
Pretoria Capitals suffered an unfortunate defeat in their opening encounter against Durban’s Super Giants. They will look to register their first win of the season.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are off to the worst possible start, losing both their games so far. They were outplayed in both matches and should work on everything wrong.
Pretoria Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Steve Stolk, Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, David Bedingham, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman
The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 161, with pacers snaring 83.47% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 23°C, with a high chance of showers, is forecast.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (PC):
Tristan Stubbs (SEC):
Ottneil Baartman (SEC):
Will Jacks (PC):
Aiden Markram (SEC):
Marco Jansen (SEC):
Steve Stolk (PC):
Pretoria Capitals have a strong lineup and home advantage. While Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a strong lineup, they have made several mistakes in the first two matches. Pretoria Capitals should win the contest.
