PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Paarl Royals will take on MI Cape Town in the ninth match of SA20 2025 in Paarl. Both teams played against each other in their previous encounter.

MI Cape Town played good cricket and registered their second win of the season, a 33-run victory. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals would be massively disappointed with their performance.

They were clinical in their first game but made several mistakes in the last game. It will a reverse fixture now.

PR vs MICT: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

PR vs MICT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 145, with pacers snaring 56.92% of wickets here. The spinners will also play a massive role since the track might be slightly slow and low. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Also Read: ‘Sir, can you please find me a team?’ – Discarded India Batter Narrates Emotional Story Behind His Redemption

Top Player Picks for PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR):

In the two matches, Lhuan-dre Pretorius has shown his capabilities with the willow. He will open the innings and can score big again.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius can exploit the powerplay and score briskly.

Rassie van Dussen (MICT):

Rassie van der Dussen will open the innings. He played well in the previous game and can score big.

Rassie van der Dussen has 289 runs at an average of 57.80 and a strike rate of 120.92 in seven innings in Paarl. He also has three fifties here.

Rashid Khan (MICT):

Rashid Khan is among the finest T20 players in world cricket. He can contribute with both bat and ball.

Rashid Khan took two wickets for 28 runs in the previous game against the same opponent.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (PR):

Joe Root will partner Lhuan-dre Pretorius at the top. He has looked in good touch and can exploit the powerplay overs.

Joe Root is known for scoring big knocks and can weave another massive score.

Delano Potgieter (MICT):

Delano Potgieter is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Delano Potgieter has been amazing form this season. He has performed consistently.

George Linde (MICT):

George Linde is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

George Linde’s bowling value will increase in Paarl. He can also make useful contributions with the willow.

PR vs MICT Player to Avoid

Dinesh Karthik (PR):

Dinesh Karthik might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals will have a home advantage, but MI Cape Town are a solid squad. They have been consistent and have a more all-round side. Expect MI Cape Town to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.