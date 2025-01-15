PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Paarl Royals will take on MI Cape Town in the ninth match of SA20 2025 in Paarl. Both teams played against each other in their previous encounter.
MI Cape Town played good cricket and registered their second win of the season, a 33-run victory. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals would be massively disappointed with their performance.
They were clinical in their first game but made several mistakes in the last game. It will a reverse fixture now.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult
The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 145, with pacers snaring 56.92% of wickets here. The spinners will also play a massive role since the track might be slightly slow and low. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR):
Rassie van Dussen (MICT):
Rashid Khan (MICT):
Joe Root (PR):
Delano Potgieter (MICT):
George Linde (MICT):
Dinesh Karthik (PR):
Paarl Royals will have a home advantage, but MI Cape Town are a solid squad. They have been consistent and have a more all-round side. Expect MI Cape Town to win the contest.
