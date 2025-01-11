PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will play the third match of SA20 2025 at Boland Park, Paarl. It will be the Royals’ first game, while the Eastern Cape suffered a massive defeat in their previous fixture against MI Cape Town.

Paarl Royals finished third on the points table last year, with five wins in ten outings. However, they crashed out of the tournament after losing against Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape were off to the worst possible start in their opening game a few days back. MI Cape Town outplayed them completely as the two-time champions registered a 97-run defeat.

PR vs SEC: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Sam Hain, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman

PR vs SEC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 144, with pacers snaring 56.85% of wickets here. Expect a slightly sluggish track, with the ball coming somewhat slow on the willow, and spinners will also come into play. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (PR):

Joe Root might open the innings. He is a consistent performer.

Joe Root has been in fine form lately in Test cricket. He can take it to the shortest format.

Aiden Markam (SEC):

Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Paarl.

Aiden Markram has 191 runs at an average of 31.83 and a strike rate of 120.88 in seven innings in Paarl. He also has 3 wickets here.

Ottneil Baartman (SEC):

Ottneil Baartman is among the most consistent wicket-takers in the league. He will get ample assistance off the deck.

Ottneil Baartman has 7 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 15.28 in five innings in Paarl.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Andile Phehlukwayo (PR):

Andile Phehlukwayo has 5 wickets at an average of 11.80 and a strike rate of 9.60 in five innings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Andile Phehlukwayo has 6 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 23.83 in seven innings in Paarl.

Tristan Stubbs (SEC):

Tristan Stubbs is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He is a consistent performer.

Tristan Stubbs has 40 runs in two innings in Paarl. He has 77 runs in four innings against Paarl Royals.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 105 runs in three innings against Paarl Royals. He also has 3 wickets against them.

PR vs SEC Player to Avoid

Codi Yusuf (PR):

Codi Yusuf might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction:

While Paarl Royals will have a home advantage, Sunrisers Eastern Cape seem to have a better unit. They have most bases covered and a better batting lineup. Expect the Eastern Cape to win the contest.

