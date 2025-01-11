PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will play the third match of SA20 2025 at Boland Park, Paarl. It will be the Royals’ first game, while the Eastern Cape suffered a massive defeat in their previous fixture against MI Cape Town.
Paarl Royals finished third on the points table last year, with five wins in ten outings. However, they crashed out of the tournament after losing against Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape were off to the worst possible start in their opening game a few days back. MI Cape Town outplayed them completely as the two-time champions registered a 97-run defeat.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Sam Hain, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman
The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 144, with pacers snaring 56.85% of wickets here. Expect a slightly sluggish track, with the ball coming somewhat slow on the willow, and spinners will also come into play. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 27°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Also Read: Kohli Blamed For Indian Legend’s Retirement: Bold claim from Kohli’s Former RCB Teammate
Joe Root (PR):
Aiden Markam (SEC):
Ottneil Baartman (SEC):
Andile Phehlukwayo (PR):
Tristan Stubbs (SEC):
Marco Jansen (SEC):
Codi Yusuf (PR):
While Paarl Royals will have a home advantage, Sunrisers Eastern Cape seem to have a better unit. They have most bases covered and a better batting lineup. Expect the Eastern Cape to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.