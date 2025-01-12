REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 32, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 32nd match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Melbourne Renegades taking on the Melbourne Stars at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.
Melbourne Renegades won their last match against Perth Scorchers by 4 wickets. With 3 wins and 4 losses they are currently 6th in the table.
Melbourne Stars won their last match against Sydney Sixers by 16 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses they are currently 7th in the standings.
Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, , Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson
Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle
The pitch at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne provides some assistance to fast bowlers with seam movement and bounce, particularly early in the game. Before getting comfortable, batters will need to be careful in the first few overs. Teams that win the toss usually choose to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 20°C, and the forecast indicates no chance of rain.
Ben Duckett (STA)
Peter Siddle (STA)
Thomas Rogers (REN)
Marcus Stoinis (STA)
Will Sutherland (REN)
Beau Webster (STA)
Nick Hobson (REN)
Both Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars enter this match after winning their previous games, but while the Renegades are sixth and the Stars are seventh on the table, the Stars are in better form with three consecutive wins and will be confident of beating the Renegades.
