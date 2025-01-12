REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 32, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 32nd match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Melbourne Renegades taking on the Melbourne Stars at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades won their last match against Perth Scorchers by 4 wickets. With 3 wins and 4 losses they are currently 6th in the table.

Melbourne Stars won their last match against Sydney Sixers by 16 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses they are currently 7th in the standings.

REN vs STA: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, , Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson

Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Daniel Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle

REN vs STA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne provides some assistance to fast bowlers with seam movement and bounce, particularly early in the game. Before getting comfortable, batters will need to be careful in the first few overs. Teams that win the toss usually choose to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 20°C, and the forecast indicates no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (STA)

Ben Duckett has scored 222 runs in 6 matches.

He has been in great form, scoring three fifties in his last five matches.

Peter Siddle (STA)

Peter Siddle has 10 wickets in 7 matches.

He took 7 wickets in his last 3 matches.

Thomas Rogers (REN)

Thomas Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets.

He has taken wickets in every match he has played this season.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Marcus Stoinis (STA)

Marcus Stoinis has scored 246 runs in 8 matches.

He contributes with the ball as well, took 2 wickets in the last match.

Will Sutherland (REN)

Will Sutherland has scored 148 runs in 7 matches and taken 9 wickets.

In the last match, he scored 70 runs and took 2 wickets.

Beau Webster (STA)

Beau Webster scored 48 runs in his last match after returning from international duty.

He also bowls, making him a valuable pick.

REN vs STA Player to Avoid

Nick Hobson (REN)

Nick Hobson can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction:

Both Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars enter this match after winning their previous games, but while the Renegades are sixth and the Stars are seventh on the table, the Stars are in better form with three consecutive wins and will be confident of beating the Renegades.

