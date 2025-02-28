SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

South Africa and England will face each other in Match 11 of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

South Africa’s previous match against Australia was called off due to rain. With one win and one no result, they need a victory to make it to the semi-finals.

England lost to Afghanistan by eight runs in their last game and are already out of the tournament. They will be looking to end their campaign with a win.

SA vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

SA vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is good for batting early on, but it slows down as the game progresses. Winning the toss, teams might prefer to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 31°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jofra Archer (SA)

Jofra Archer has taken four wickets in two matches.

He impressed in the last game with a three-wicket haul.

Temba Bavuma (SA)

Temba Bavuma scored 58 runs against Afghanistan.

He has two fifty-plus scores in his last three ODIs.

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Kagiso Rabada took three wickets against Afghanistan.

He can be a good pick for this game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton played a fantastic inning of 103 against Afghanistan.

In SA20 2025, he scored 336 runs in eight matches at an average of 48.00.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root has scored a total of 186 runs in two matches.

He scored a brilliant 120 in his most recent game.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett has accumulated 203 runs in two games.

His standout performance was a remarkable 165 in the first match.

SA vs ENG Player to Avoid

David Miller (SA)

David Miller can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Going by their current form, South Africa are likely to beat England in the upcoming match. The Proteas have a lethal bowling attack and their batting unit is much more versatile than that of their opponent.

