SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

South Africa and England will face each other in Match 11 of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
South Africa’s previous match against Australia was called off due to rain. With one win and one no result, they need a victory to make it to the semi-finals.
England lost to Afghanistan by eight runs in their last game and are already out of the tournament. They will be looking to end their campaign with a win.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is good for batting early on, but it slows down as the game progresses. Winning the toss, teams might prefer to bat first.
The temperature is expected to be around 31°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Going by their current form, South Africa are likely to beat England in the upcoming match. The Proteas have a lethal bowling attack and their batting unit is much more versatile than that of their opponent.
