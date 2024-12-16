SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The second match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Sydney Sixers taking on the Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Sixers, runners-up in the last season, will look to start strong after falling short against Brisbane Heat in the final.

On the other hand, the Renegades had a disappointing campaign in the previous edition, finishing seventh on the points table with just two wins from ten matches.

SIX vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy.

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Laurie Evans, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvery, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Rogers, Kane Richardson, Hassan Khan, Adam Zampa.

SIX vs REN Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The SCG pitch typically offers some early assistance to pace bowlers with movement, but it tends to flatten out as the game progresses, allowing stroke makers to dominate. Winning the toss, captains will likely opt to bowl first to take advantage of the early conditions.

The temperature in Sydney will range between 23-25°C, with cloudy conditions expected. However, there are minimal chances of rain, ensuring a good playing day for the match.

Top Player Picks for SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Laurie Evans (REN)

Laurie Evans scored 292 runs in 10 matches last season.

He had a strike rate of 189.61 and scored 3 fifties.

James Vince (SIX)

James Vince scored 244 runs in 9 matches last season.

He scored 2 fifties in the tournament.

Adam Zampa (REN)

Zampa played 8 matches last season and picked up 6 wickets.

Despite his relatively low wicket tally, he remains a strong pick due to his recent good international form, having picked up 6 wickets in his last 3 international matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Josh Brown (REN)

Josh Brown scored 366 runs in 9 matches last season.

He scored 1 century and 1 fifty, with a strike rate of around 150.

Ben Dwarshius (SIX)

Ben Dwarshius was the third-highest wicket-taker last season with 17 wickets in 11 matches.

His best bowling figures were 5/21.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (REN)

Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 257 runs in 9 matches last season.

He had a strike rate of 158.64 and scored 2 fifties.

SIX vs REN Player to Avoid

Mackenzie Harvery (REN)

Mackenzie Harvery can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the squad and the previous performances from last season, Sydney Sixers appear to be the stronger team and are likely to win comfortably against Melbourne Renegades in this match.

