SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The second match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Sydney Sixers taking on the Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
Sixers, runners-up in the last season, will look to start strong after falling short against Brisbane Heat in the final.
On the other hand, the Renegades had a disappointing campaign in the previous edition, finishing seventh on the points table with just two wins from ten matches.
Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy.
Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Laurie Evans, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvery, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Rogers, Kane Richardson, Hassan Khan, Adam Zampa.
The SCG pitch typically offers some early assistance to pace bowlers with movement, but it tends to flatten out as the game progresses, allowing stroke makers to dominate. Winning the toss, captains will likely opt to bowl first to take advantage of the early conditions.
The temperature in Sydney will range between 23-25°C, with cloudy conditions expected. However, there are minimal chances of rain, ensuring a good playing day for the match.
Laurie Evans (REN)
James Vince (SIX)
Adam Zampa (REN)
Josh Brown (REN)
Ben Dwarshius (SIX)
Jake Fraser-McGurk (REN)
Mackenzie Harvery (REN)
Mackenzie Harvery can be avoided in this match.
Looking at the squad and the previous performances from last season, Sydney Sixers appear to be the stronger team and are likely to win comfortably against Melbourne Renegades in this match.
