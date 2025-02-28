News
SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 28, 2025

SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 6 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and Australia Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Sri Lanka won their last match against South Africa Masters by seven wickets. So far, they have played two games, winning one and losing one.

Australia Masters lost their initial match to West Indies Masters by seven wickets. They will be hoping to win the following game in order to find some form.

SLM vs AUM: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (wk/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Suranga Lakmal, Dhammika Prasad.

Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Hilfenhaus, Bryce McGain.

SLM vs AUM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch should be batting-friendly, with genuine bounce and little movement. Given the high-scoring nature, teams could prefer chasing.

The temperature is expected to be around 32°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

Top Player Picks for SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Kumar Sangakkara (SLM)

  • Kumar Sangakkara has scored 67 runs in two matches.
  • He made 51 runs in the first game.

Suranga Lakmal (SLM)

  • Suranga Lakmal has taken wickets in both matches.
  • He has picked up three wickets so far.

Ben Dunk (AUM)

  • Ben Dunk opens the batting and has the potential to make an impact.
  • Despite scoring only 15 runs in the first match, he can be a good pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Shane Watson (AUM)

  • Shane Watson opens the batting and is a strong captaincy option.
  • He scored an impressive 107 in the first match.

Dan Christian (AUM)

  • Dan Christian is a useful all-rounder who can perform with both bat and ball.
  • He scored 32 runs and took one wicket in the first match.

Asela Gunaratne (SLM)

  • Asela Gunaratne has scored 96 runs in two matches.
  • He remained unbeaten on 59 in the last game.

SLM vs AUM Player to Avoid

Nathan Reardon (AUM)

  • Nathan Reardon can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have strong squads, promising an exciting contest. Australia Masters have a slight advantage over Sri Lanka Masters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia Masters
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IMLT20 2025
SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction
Sri Lanka Masters

