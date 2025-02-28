SLM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 6 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 6 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and Australia Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
Sri Lanka won their last match against South Africa Masters by seven wickets. So far, they have played two games, winning one and losing one.
Australia Masters lost their initial match to West Indies Masters by seven wickets. They will be hoping to win the following game in order to find some form.
Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (wk/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Suranga Lakmal, Dhammika Prasad.
Australia Masters: Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Hilfenhaus, Bryce McGain.
The pitch should be batting-friendly, with genuine bounce and little movement. Given the high-scoring nature, teams could prefer chasing.
The temperature is expected to be around 32°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Both teams have strong squads, promising an exciting contest. Australia Masters have a slight advantage over Sri Lanka Masters.
